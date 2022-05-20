Presidents preview UEFA Women’s Champions League final | Inside UEFA

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Turin for the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League remaining! This season, daring new requirements have been set for the sport’s future, rewarding an modern method that establishes the competitors as a shiny star inside UEFA’s membership competitors constellation.

The change of branding and competitors format, alongside a brand new method to advertising and tv issues, triggered a high-quality response from the footballing neighborhood, leading to a string of breathtaking matches, with attendance data falling one after one other.

Numerous true stars of the ladies’s sport have emerged this season, with a lot of them carrying the jerseys of the 2 excellent groups that may face one another in what guarantees to be a spectacular remaining.

Football is an inseparable a part of Italian id, and folks right here stay for the sport. This vitality makes every remaining organised in Italy distinctive. Therefore, I thank the Italian Football Federation and its president, Gabriele Gravina, for his or her hospitality and devotion to delivering such an excellent occasion. Enjoy the match!

Gabriele Gravina, FIGC president

We’re lastly there: with the kick-off of the UEFA Women’s Champions League remaining, we’re able to expertise thrilling new feelings. The high quality of the 2 finest groups in Europe ensures a real spectacle, having arrived on the final act after an exciting journey on the finish of a season by which girls’s soccer has definitively left its mark on the continent, shattering data for attendance in stadiums, tv rankings and interactions on social media. For this cause as effectively, the FIGC is proud to have the ability to host such a prestigious occasion.

In Italy, we’ve launched a structured programme to develop the ladies’s sport from soccer colleges all the best way as much as the largest golf equipment. It is an evolutionary course of, facilitated by our collaboration with UEFA and which, from subsequent season, will take an necessary step by recognising the standing {of professional} athletes. This elementary modification defending gamers’ rights is a part of a common development within the girls’s sport, with more and more eye-catching outcomes even at continental stage.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League remaining returns to Italy for the primary time since Reggio Emilia hosted the sport in 2016, and is additional motivation for the entire of Italian soccer to proceed to spend money on and develop girls’s soccer. I’m satisfied that this occasion will assist encourage new generations of Italian women and girls, who’re changing into more and more within the abilities of the most effective gamers in our league.

Finally, the setting of this match is extraordinary: Turin welcomes the 2 finalist groups to a stadium that has already made historical past in European soccer. It is a welcoming and charming metropolis that may ensure that followers’ time right here will likely be rewarding and distinctive. Have a good time!