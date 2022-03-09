Press conference on final report on malicious foreign interference
Ahead of in the present day’s (9 March) vote on the ultimate report of Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference, the rapporteur and chair held a press convention. Rapporteur Sandra Kalniete (EPP, LV) and Chair Raphaël Glucksmann (S&D, FR) answered journalists’ questions on the committee’s findings throughout its one-and-a-half-year time period. Tasked with analysing a multi-faceted new sort of warfare designed to undermine the social cohesion of and belief in European democratic societies, the committee introduced its suggestions in a draft report by Sandra Kalniete.
The plenary debate befell on Tuesday morning, 8 March. The outcomes of the vote on amendments are introduced at 8:30 in the present day, and the ultimate vote outcomes are introduced at 19:00 the identical day.
