Ahead of in the present day’s (9 March) vote on the ultimate report of Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference, the rapporteur and chair held a press convention. Rapporteur Sandra Kalniete (EPP, LV) and Chair Raphaël Glucksmann (S&D, FR) answered journalists’ questions on the committee’s findings throughout its one-and-a-half-year time period. Tasked with analysing a multi-faceted new sort of warfare designed to undermine the social cohesion of and belief in European democratic societies, the committee introduced its suggestions in a draft report by Sandra Kalniete.

The plenary debate befell on Tuesday morning, 8 March. The outcomes of the vote on amendments are introduced at 8:30 in the present day, and the ultimate vote outcomes are introduced at 19:00 the identical day.

