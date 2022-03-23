Press release – President Metsola opened the 23-24 March plenary session in Brussels

“At the peak of pandemic, this house continued with its work under modified rules. We successfully concluded over 180 legislative files, lived up to expectations and served our citizens”, President Metsola reminded MEPs.

As the general public well being scenario begins to alter, the COVID-19 particular preparations in place inside parliament are step by step being lifted. During this session, MEPs will converse and vote within the chamber.

Parliament, Council and Commission are at present negotiating 40 legislative recordsdata; “but this is just the beginning”, President Metsola stated, including that over the approaching weeks and months, legislative actions will intensify.

Changes to the agenda

Wednesday

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will handle the home at 17.30 after the joint debate on the European Council conferences. The handle will likely be adopted by one spherical of political group audio system.

The remaining debates, already scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, will begin at 18.30 or after the top of the handle by the Prime Minister of Canada.

As a consequence, the sitting is prolonged till midnight.

Thursday

A debate on the pressing process of Refugees in Europe: CARE will happen at 11.00. This debate will likely be adopted by one spherical of political group audio system.

As a consequence, the sitting will begin at 08.30.

The objection pursuant to Rule 112(2) Maximum residue ranges for flutianil and the reviews by Gilles Lebreton (ID, FR) and Angel Dzhambazki (ECR, BG) on the request for the waiver of the immunity of Members are added on to the votes.

The vote on the motions for resolutions on the implementation of the 2021-2027 cohesion coverage is postponed to the following part-session.

Information in regards to the distribution of votes is out there on the web site of the European Parliament beneath the part “Priority information”.

Requests by committees to start out negotiations with Council and Commission

Decisions by committees to enter into inter-institutional negotiations (Rule 72) are revealed on the plenary website.

If no request for a vote in Parliament on the choice to enter into negotiations is made by Wednesday 12.00 midnight, the committees could begin negotiations.

With parliament again to voting in presence, votes on amendments and the ultimate vote will happen on the identical time.

The outcomes of the votes will likely be revealed on the web site shortly after.

