‘Pressure is nothing!’: Father’s Bafana legacy does not bother Khanyisa Mayo | Sport

Khanyiso Mayo will comply with in his father’s footsteps after receiving his first call-up to Bafana Bafana.

The striker has performed an integral half in Cape Town City, ending second within the DStv Premiership for the 2021/22 season.

Bafana will kickstart their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers towards Morocco subsequent Thursday, 9 June.

Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo is delighted together with his first call-up for Bafana Bafana however is conscious of the strain he can be below due to his father’s previous with the nationwide group.

Khanyisa is the son of Patrick, who has 18 senior nationwide group appearances to his title, netting six objectives between 2000 and 2004. The former ahead additionally turned for Bush Bucks, TremendousSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

But now, it’s Khanyisa’s probability to shine as he’s slowly making a reputation for himself in South Africa’s high flight.

His 4 objectives and one help in 23 appearances for City within the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season was sufficient for Bafana boss Hugo Broos to name up the previous Richards Bay frontman for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier towards Morocco.

“It’s an honour for me and a privilege to be part of the squad,” the 23-year-old instructed reporters.

“I know what I’m capable of doing as a striker. That’s my natural position.

“Since it is my first name up, strain is nothing that I can deal with. Even my dad was a soccer participant, so the strain is at all times there.”

Mayo has some stern competition to vie for a starting berth with Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), all included in the squad.

“The guys welcomed me nicely within the group, a number of the guys I performed towards inside the league. It’s my first name up, and so they welcomed and congratulated me on my first name up,” he said.

“They motivated me to maintain on doing the job as a result of I used to be recognised for doing the job and scoring the objectives.

“It’s any striker’s dream to score as many goals as you can for your country; my father had an opportunity to score; if I can get a chance, I will also score and put it at the back of the net. It might be a match-winner for you.”

Bafana is about to depart for Morocco on Saturday because the match will happen on the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Kickoff is at 21:00 (SA time).