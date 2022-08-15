Pressure shifts to Springboks after All Blacks bounce back: ‘It’s hard to win all the time’ | Sport

Every week after having fun with the adulation of South African rugby supporters, the Springboks discovered themselves again at sq. one after shedding to New Zealand’s All Blacks in a wide-open southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber confronted some powerful questioning after his workforce misplaced 35-23 to the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

With Argentina beating Australia in one other reverse of the earlier week’s outcomes, all 4 groups had one win and one loss after the primary two rounds of the championship.

The All Blacks will attempt to construct on Saturday’s success with two dwelling video games towards Argentina on August 27 and September 3, whereas the Springboks have a troublesome task with two matches towards the Wallabies in Australia.

The win was significantly candy for the All Blacks after they had been mauled by their critics following a 26-10 defeat in Mbombela every week earlier.

Coach Ian Foster urged that the All Blacks had been within the strategy of turning round their fortunes after shedding 5 of their earlier six video games.

“It’s hard to win all the time,” stated Foster. “When you look at long-term success it often starts with adversity, with a low point. We’re bringing a few young boys in and trying a few new combinations but it takes time and some people are impatient.

“I perceive the frustrations, however contained in the camp what means rather a lot to us is how we pull collectively, work exhausting and enhance the areas the place we have to carry out.”

Nienaber came under scrutiny for some of his selections, notably the decision to start with the relatively untried Joseph Dweba at hooker instead of Malcolm Marx, who was man of the match in Mbombela.

Dweba was replacing the injured Bongi Mbonambi, who has shared game time with Marx over the past three years. But Dweba had a poor game and was replaced by Marx after half an hour.

Prop Ox Nche, who was picked ahead of Trevor Nyakane, was also substituted after 30 minutes as the Springboks were unable to replicate their forward supremacy of the previous week.

Another selection gamble that appeared to backfire was Duane Vermeulen at eight.

Playing after an eight-week injury lay-off, Vermeulen was also substituted in the first half, when the All Blacks were leading 15-0.

Nienaber refused to discuss the selection.

“There is a rugby purpose why we did that however sadly that is privileged. Every single participant is aware of the rationale.”

South Africa’s “bomb squad” strategy of having six forwards and only two backs on the bench was also called into question after an early injury to wing Jesse Kriel caused a reshuffle of the backline.

“Since I’ve been a part of the teaching set-up, in 45 video games we in all probability went with a 6-2 break up 30 instances and it received us a World Cup, the Rugby Championship and a British and Irish Lions collection,” said Nienaber. But he admitted the tactic carried risks.

Nienaber said the Springboks would have to adjust their tactics for their trip to Australia.

“The Wallabies might be somewhat bit completely different,” he said. “We must change fairly a bit going to them. They have a totally completely different fashion of assault and defence. We have not had outcomes towards them for fairly a while so it is a good problem for us.”