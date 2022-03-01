Pretoria-based Ukraine ambassador says ‘we didn’t receive a strong message about Russia’ from SA | News24

Ukraine’s ambassador primarily based in Pretoria says the nation is struggling to get its message by in southern Africa.

Liubov Abravitova says criticism towards Russia from the area has been muted.

This may very well be due to Moscow’s help for anti-apartheid and anti-colonial motion, she mentioned.

Ukraine is discovering it laborious to get its message throughout in southern Africa, the place there stays affection for Moscow courting from the apartheid period, the Ukrainian ambassador in Pretoria mentioned.

Like Ukrainian envoys world wide, Ambassador Liubov Abravitova is striving to rally help for her invaded nation.

But native recognition of Ukraine’s plight is commonly weak and criticism of the Kremlin could be muted, Abravitova advised AFP.

“There is a strong sentiment here about Russia,” rooted in Moscow’s help throughout the Cold War for anti-apartheid and anti-colonial actions, she mentioned in an interview on Tuesday.

Many fighters went to the outdated Soviet Union for training and fight coaching, growing ties of friendship which resonate to this present day.

READ | Here are 5 reasons Putin and others have given for the invasion

Ukraine, then one of many 15 states of the USSR, helped within the Soviet marketing campaign.

But after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, “Russia took all that legacy,” Abravitova mentioned in an interview.

After gaining independence, Ukraine targeted on constructing its economic system and Africa was not a precedence, she admitted.

But Kyiv paid the worth for missing clout when, in 2014, Russia seized after which annexed the Crimean peninsula.

“South Africa was already a member of BRICS,” mentioned Abravitova, referring to the membership of rising economies which gathers Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“We didn’t receive a very strong message from them.”

READ | We are very scared’: South Africans hunker down in Ukraine with little hope of leaving

The envoy, elegantly wearing excessive heels and a standard embroided Ukrainian shirt, mentioned she was getting little sleep lately.

She mentioned she was spending her time placing ahead her nation’s message and attempting to counter Russian misinformation.

Her different duties have been to attempt to assist Ukrainian residents fleeing the nation be part of members of the family in South Africa – in addition to the estimated 16 000 African college students stranded in Ukraine.

The ambassador mentioned she was touched by the reveals of sympathy for Ukraine in southern Africa, mirrored by the bouquets of flowers and messages of help which have been left on the embassy.

She spoke of a European diplomat in Botswana who had requested his tailor to stitch a Ukrainian flag.

Back in Ukraine, “to the people in shelters, in basements, it tells them the world is not indifferent, the world stands with them,” Abravitova mentioned.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.