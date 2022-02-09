Pretoria Society of Advocates wants Dali Mpofu removed from the JSC | News24

The Pretoria Society of Advocates desires Dali Mpofu recalled from the JSC.

The physique described his efficiency on the chief justice interviews as “unacceptable”.

General Council of the Bar confirmed receipt of the mentioned letter.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates has written to the General Council of the Bar (GCB) to name for the recall of advocate Dali Mpofu SC as a commissioner on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a letter seen by News24, dated 7 February 2022, and signed by the Pretoria Society of Advocates’ chairperson, advocate DM Leathern SC, the constituent bar of the GCB referred to as on the organisation “to do whatever is necessary to recall Mpofu SC”.

In addition, it referred to as on the GCB to subject an announcement “deprecating the manner in which the interviews were conducted and disassociating the GCB from the actions and statements of Mpofu SC”.

The highlight was thrust on the interviews of the nominees for the place of chief justice, which have been carried out by the JSC final week.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates mentioned it was perturbed by the behaviour of Mpofu SC and described his efficiency as “unacceptable”, saying:

It started with an try at levity within the interview of Supreme Court of Appeal President [Mandisa] Maya, which was sexist, condescending and has been described within the press as ‘puerile’ and ‘a male commissioner’s lewd double entendre’.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates mentioned Mpofu “descended into character assassination” in the course of the interview of Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, when an allegation/hearsay of sexual harassment was introduced up.

The physique added that Mpofu had introduced the GCB and the career, normally, into disrepute.

“He certainly does not speak for the majority of the profession,” it mentioned.

“The political activities and allegiances of Mpofu SC are well-known. As a commissioner representing the GCB, in particular, and the profession, in general, his duty is not to promote his political views, but rather the interests of the profession and to do so in a respectful, dignified, objective and professional manner. In this, Mpofu SC has fallen short,” the Pretoria Society of Advocates wrote.

The chairperson of the GCB, Craig Watt-Pringle, acknowledged receipt of the mentioned letter.

He mentioned there had been a number of calls with the same stance on the matter.

“My executive committee is currently dealing with it,” he instructed News24 on Tuesday afternoon.

Watt-Pringle added that his concern was the dearth of dignity for the candidates, and the unfairness of the method that unfolded.

Meanwhile, a gaggle of involved advocates got here out in defence of Mpofu following a bit revealed in News24 on Tuesday.

The article, titled “Dali Mpofu – a legal nincompoop and scoundrel”, by News24’s editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, didn’t sit effectively with the involved advocates, who described the piece as “an irresponsible attack on a legal practitioner performing his constitutional duties”.

The advocates said they have been outraged by the language utilized by Basson towards Mpofu, noting that it represents not solely “his bigoted attitude towards Mpofu, but also his inherited prejudice against African people”.

“His language and insults are part of the culture reserved for black professionals. No white has had to endure the kind of insults Basson and his ilk direct at black professionals and black people in general,” mentioned the advocates.

Mpofu didn’t reply to calls and a textual content from News24.

