Pretoria woman wants justice 17 years after rape at Vatican Embassy | News24

Ornella Pasqua says she was raped by a monsignor on the Vatican consulate 17 years in the past.

The matter is being heard as a part of canonical course of, which Pasqua argues is progressing unacceptably slowly.

Her alleged attacker has since been transferred to Central Europe.

Seventeen years after being raped within the Embassy of the Holy See in Pretoria, staunch Catholic Ornella Pasqua needs justice.

But whereas the wheels have began turning as her case is heard earlier than a canonical courtroom, they aren’t transferring quick sufficient, as her alleged rapist continues to do God’s work, albeit on a special continent.

Pasqua accuses Baudouin Biajila Muankembe of clerical sexual grooming, abuse and rape.

Traumatised after being “bullied” out of her job as an administrator and translator within the Holy See (Vatican) Embassy, she in early 2005 requested that Muankembe, a monsignor she had met a yr earlier than who was employed on the consulate, be her religious director.

Pasqua, who was saving herself for marriage and had not but even kissed a person, claims Muankembe very early on of their periods grew to become unnaturally targeted on her sexuality, and urged that the reason for her psychological well being situation was “frigidity”.

Describing her as a “suppressed volcano”, he mentioned she could be nice after “one or two eruptions”.

About 10 months into their periods, Pasqua claims Muankembe had began turning into extra bodily, touching and stroking her arms and again, leaving her uncomfortable.

She says she spoke to him about his advances, saying any feeling he had towards her could be unsuitable as she wouldn’t need to be the rationale a “priest goes against God’s law”.

Ornella Pasqua and Father Hans Zollner SJ, who got here to see her in South Africa and judged her case.

He advised her that his solely concern was for her religious wellbeing, Pasqua mentioned.

And, for “her good”, she says he began touching her breasts “to ease the sexual tension”.

His supposed steerage wasn’t serving to her psychological situation, Pasqua added.

“My depression was getting worse. I was suicidal. But I told myself to trust him – his very ultimate direct superior was the Pope, so he must know what he’s saying.”

He allegedly assaulted her per week earlier than Christmas that yr, whereas she had been on the embassy after he requested her to assist him with some admin.

“He finger-penetrated me – he raped me.

‘It was grooming, abuse and rape’

“My world fell aside. It felt like I had left my physique. I mentioned no. He blocked my [protestations] by placing his tongue additional in my mouth. After that, I don’t keep in mind any extra.

“I wasn’t psychologically strong enough to cope with the reality – it was grooming, abuse and rape. I wouldn’t have been able to cope then. It took me two years for the reality of what had happened [to sink in].”

She claims Muankembe persuaded her to proceed with the “therapy”, allegedly later additionally performing oral intercourse on her.

He was posted to Sri Lanka in May 2006, however not earlier than allegedly insisting she “needed full-on sex”, for which he was “prepared to sacrifice himself for [her] health”.

She vehemently refused.

Initially preferring to “leave God to deal out the suitable justice… on Judgement Day”, she 4 years later knowledgeable the church of the “grave abuse of [her] entire person” by Muankembe, who had on the time been posted in Bulgaria.

Years of inaction and unanswered letters later, she finally – with the assistance of the present Vatican Nuncio to South Africa – reached the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, an establishment throughout the church began seven years in the past by Pope Francis which additionally handles abuse instances involving susceptible adults.

Her grievance was investigated, nevertheless it was discovered that “while it was likely that a relationship did occur, it was a relationship among adults, even if extremely inappropriate and incorrect”.

A letter from Archbishop Angelo Becciu on a Secretariat of State letterhead dated 25 July 2017 reads that the “diametrically opposed positions” made it “impossible for us to have a clear picture of what exactly transpired”.

‘No finish in sight’

It was, nevertheless, determined that it will “not be appropriate” for Muankembe to proceed his diplomatic service and he was instructed to not act as a religious director.

Three years in the past, an ecclesiastical courtroom case was opened into the abuse incident.

“Eventually, after I have been fighting the Vatican for restorative justice for [nearly] 12 years,” Pasqua says.

“The Vatican and my abuser owe me full restorative justice.

“The church courtroom case goes unacceptably slowly with, so far as I’m involved, no finish in sight.”

Monsignor Clifford Stokes of the Cape Town Interdiocesan Tribunal confirmed the canonical process was currently ongoing.

All the testimony submitted would be presented to judges “in a duly constituted canonical tribunal”.

“We are in a canonical course of that takes time resulting from Covid-19 and distance, counting on having to request different tribunals, typically from different nations, to do the precise interviews for us,” Stokes said.

Attempts to reach Muankembe and his legal counsel in Austria by email, messaging and phone, went unanswered.

In his extensive rogatory response to the tribunal, which News24 has seen, Muankembe denies performing or requesting sexual acts from Pasqua.

