‘Pretty ridiculous’: Debate rages as Liz Cambage lashes out at pay disparity

Liz Cambage isn’t wanting an opinion and she or he has sparked a heated response after criticising a transfer by her personal WNBA workforce.

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has criticised the WNBA’s pay construction after it emerged a coach would earn 4 occasions greater than the league’s highest-paid participant.

The Las Vegas Aces, the workforce Cambage performs for, introduced it had recruited Becky Hammon as their new head coach, poaching her from the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, the place she had served as an assistant underneath legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Reports counsel Hammon will earn US$1 million (A$1.4 million) as coach of the Aces, making her the highest-paid individual within the league.

While Hammon’s wage shall be paid by Aces proprietor Mark Davis, it highlighted the disparity between the earnings of coaches and gamers WNBA.

The gamers on super-max contracts within the WNBA embody Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi and Seattle’s Breanna Stewart, who earn US$228,000 (A$320,000) per season.

The WNBA wage cap for the upcoming season is $1,379,200, whereas there is no such thing as a wage cap for coaches and executives.

Cambage, who was paid $221,000 final season for the Aces, took to social media on Wednesday to slam the large gulf in earnings between gamers and coaches.

She tweeted: “ahhh yes the @WNBA, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract.

“lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket.”

Cambage additionally shared her frustration on the reality the WNBA doesn’t constitution flights to video games, which means groups are sometimes cut up throughout totally different flights and tall gamers have shell out themselves to pay for a seat improve.

The four-time All-Star sparked loads of debate, with many arguing the problem at hand isn’t Hammon herself making good cash, however reasonably the WNBA’s insufficient collective bargaining settlement.

In response to Cambage’s tweet, revered basketball journalist Holly Rowe stated: “Put some respect on Becky Hammon’s name”.

Pundits defended Cambage for making a legitimate critique of the WNBA’s pay system.

SB Nation’s Brad Klopfer tweeted: “I think Liz Cambage’s tweet is pretty clearly a shot at the league not at Becky Hammon and I think it’s pretty ridiculous that it’s being interpreted as anything other than that.

“(Aces owner) Marc Davis is willing to shell out big bucks to get a competitive advantage with a coach. “Give him the same opportunity with players.”

Sports anchor Chris Williamson stated: “If Sue Bird or Diana Taurasi said the same exact statement as Liz Cambage, certain people with influence would have a WAYYY different tone.”

Cambage could have burned some bridges on the Aces, the place she has performed two seasons, and can seemingly transfer to a distinct workforce within the low season.

The 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and is likely one of the largest names who will seemingly be traded within the free company interval, which started earlier this week.

Cambage’s profession is targeted on the WNBA after she controversially pulled out of the Opals’ Tokyo Olympics campaign and stated she had zero interest in representing Australia at this yr’s FIBA World Cup in Sydney.