Price gouging on baby formula is to be “actively” monitored by FTC

Amid child components shortages throughout the nation, President Joe Biden is urgent the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to research stories of worth gouging.

Ongoing provide chain disruptions together with security recollects have mother and father scrambling to search out child components at shops nationwide. The Biden administration is now calling on the FTC to look into “any illegal conduct” contributing to the scarcity.

Biden wrote a letter to fee chair Lina Khan on Thursday requesting the company “bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear” in its investigation of the scarcity and reports of price gouging.

“Temporary shortages like this one create an environment where unscrupulous profiteers could try to purchase infant formula at regular prices at retail outlets and resell it at an exorbitant markup to families that cannot find formula, including through digital platforms,” Biden stated.

NEW: Here’s the letter Biden despatched to FTC chair Lina Khan at this time urging a crack down on “any illegal conduct” contributing to the child components scarcity pic.twitter.com/AHYyKWHoh3 — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 12, 2022

Concerned mothers have reported to Newsweek that some retailers have grossly overpriced child components they’ve stockpiled. One mom reported prices of $87 per week, whereas a mom in New York stated that components is about $50 a can and solely lasts 4 days for her toddler.

Biden requested the FTC to “thoroughly investigate” any complaints of worth gouging.

“It is unacceptable for families to lose time and spend hundreds of dollars more because of price gougers’ actions,” Biden wrote.

Along with pressuring the FTC, Biden spoke with main retailers together with Walmart, Target and Gerber to debate methods of serving to households which have experienced limited access to baby formula.

The authorities is working to chop crimson tape and get components on retailer cabinets faster. Manufacturers usually produce the identical sort of components in several sizes, in accordance with a White House truth sheet. The administration suggests producers simplify packaging “to increase the speed and scale of their infant formula production, stabilizing the overall volume of formula available in the market.”

In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working with states to make it simpler for households to buy child components with Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) advantages. The White House famous that just about 50 p.c of all child components is bought by WIC advantages.

The USDA is urging states to permit WIC recipients to make use of their advantages on a greater variety of merchandise so if sure sizes or varieties of components are unavailable, they are going to nonetheless have the ability to use their advantages on merchandise which might be in inventory.

“Our message to parents is: We hear you, we want to do everything we can and we’re going to cut every element of red tape to help address this and make it better for you to get formula on the shelves,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated Thursday.

Newsweek reached out to the FTC for remark.