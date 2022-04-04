Price of petroleum products increases | Loop Barbados

Barbadian customers shall be paying extra for petroleum merchandise, efficient midnight, Sunday, April 3.

The worth of gasoline shall be $4.13 a litre, a rise of 14 cents. Diesel will value $3.45, and kerosene, $2.11, a rise of 14 cents, and 31 cents, respectively.

In an effort to defend customers from the complete improve of refined petroleum merchandise, Government introduced in its Budget and Financial Proposal 2022 the capping of the Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel. However, in mild of accelerating oil costs internationally, the costs needed to be adjusted upward for April.

Meanwhile, the adjusted worth of the LPG 100-lb cylinder shall be $167.69. The 25-pound cylinder will retail at $47.02; the 22-pound cylinder, $41.55, and the 20-pound cylinder, $37.77.

These modifications are consistent with the retail costs of those merchandise on the worldwide market.