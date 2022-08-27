Prices for energy continue to rise across Europe

Energy costs are rocketing throughout Europe and with summer season ending there are fears the state of affairs might spiral uncontrolled this winter.

European governments are scrambling for options. The EU has already carried out gasoline consumption directives, although it isn’t clear if this will probably be sufficient to keep away from rationing and blackouts.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, has referred to as for an EU summit to handle the state of affairs as quickly as attainable.

In a tweet, Czech business minister Jozef Sikela mentioned: “We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole EU. In agreement with the European Commission and [the Czech] Prime Minister … I will propose to convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council at the earliest possible date.”

Europe’s largest economies are set the undergo essentially the most.

In France, a rustic extremely depending on nuclear vitality, the shutdown of quite a few reactors for upkeep despatched the fee per megawatt-hour hovering to 900 euros on the futures market — ten occasions increased than a 12 months in the past.

Germany in the meantime had one of many closest vitality relationships with Russia earlier than the conflict. The steady provide cuts by Gazprom and the deliberate shutdown of the Nordstrom pipeline on the finish of August have induced vitality costs to hit document ranges.

To make issues worse, renewable energies have suffered the implications of one of many hottest and driest summers in residing reminiscence. Rivers are working low, with no energy to maneuver hydroelectric energy vegetation at full capability or to move fossil gas cargo.

