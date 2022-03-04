‘Prices Not Coming Down Anytime Soon’ Auto Expert Offers Tips On Being A Savvy Vehicle Shopper

(CBS DETROIT) – Two years into the pandemic and specialists say not solely are new and used automobile costs nonetheless excessive, they’re rising.

“Initially had the pandemic that caused prices to rise because there was low inventory they we had the chip crisis that caused inventory to be very low, high demand and prices high,” stated Michelle Krebs Executive Analyst for Cox Automotive.

READ MORE: Resurfacing Project Coming To Telegraph In Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

Krebs says shoppers are feeling the pitch, like Joe St Henry who simply leased a model new Ram decide up.

“I am paying $100 more a month for my vehicle than I did 3 years ago with my old truck,” stated Joe St Henry of Oakland County.

St Henry says he did his homework earlier than hitting the tons and knew he would pay extra, he additionally knew precisely what he was in search of and headed out nicely earlier than his lease was up, simply in case he wanted to buy round.

“The dealers were all very comparable in their pricing in so forth but the real challenge was finding a vehicle on their lots,” St. Henry stated.

He says after hitting 4 or 5 Oakland county dealerships he discovered one which had 4 completely different automobile choices to select from. I do know that appears like a low quantity, as a result of it’s. Experts say he was lucky, however that’s not at all times the case.

READ MORE: City Employee On Leave After Fatal Front End Loader Crash In Auburn Hills

“You have to be flexible in what you want you may not get all the things in a vehicle you may have to shop around by different brands because inventory depends on certain brands,” Krebs stated.

One native Ford Dealership tells me off digital camera they’re providing incentives like lease extensions for as much as a yr. Other dealerships providing money incentives for high-demand lease flip ins, giving the buyer the upper-hand.

“You may want to buy the vehicle then in a year or 2 if there’s more inventory, sell it,” stated Krebs.

Experts say ask round and discover the best choice for you.

St. Henry says the choice to purchase out his lease would have value way more than leasing.

For these in a lease trying to lease once more, specialists say give your self not less than a two-month head begin in planning on your subsequent automobile as a result of they don’t see costs coming down any time quickly

MORE NEWS: Politics Heats Up as the Ukraine Crisis Resonates in Metro Detroit

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.