Prices of petrol, diesel hiked after more than four-month hiatus

Price of petrol in Delhi has now gone up from ₹95.41 to ₹96.21 per litre whereas that of diesel has risen to ₹87.47 a litre

Prices of petrol and diesel have been elevated by 80 paise per litre every within the nation, after a pause of over 4 months. This is the primary gas worth hike within the nation after November final yr. Price of petrol in Delhi has now gone up from ₹95.41 to ₹96.21 per litre whereas that of diesel has risen to ₹87.47 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel costs per litre will now value ₹110.82 and ₹95, respectively.

Prices of the motor fuels in Kolkata now stand at ₹105.51 per litre for petrol and ₹90.62 per litre for diesel whereas costs in Chennai can be ₹102.16 and ₹92.19 a litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

The hike in costs of motor fuels has as soon as once more disillusioned the general public. “Every day the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing and the middle class is affected. I request the government to control the prices and think about the middle-class people,” a Delhi resident advised PTI.

Another resident complained concerning the rise in touring bills, saying, “There is not any increment in our wage and inflation is rising daily. Now the gas costs are additionally hiked. Earlier the costs have been much less, so we used to handle.”

First Published Date: