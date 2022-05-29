Priest Arrested For Conversion Had Several Cases Against Him: Goa Government

Police arrested the pastor and his spouse on Thursday evening. (Representational)

Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated the pastor, arrested just lately within the state for allegedly luring individuals to transform to Christianity, had a number of circumstances registered towards him, together with that of an individual’s dying.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Mr Sawant stated the state authorities totally respects the liberty of faith, enshrined within the Indian Constitution, however won’t tolerate compelled conversions by luring individuals with cash or different incentives.

Pastor Domnic D’Souza and his spouse Joan, who used to function from Saligao village in North Goa, round 20 km from the state capital Panaji, had been arrested on Thursday evening after separate complaints had been lodged towards them by two individuals, who accused them of indulging in non secular conversions, a police official earlier stated.

They would allegedly lure individuals to transform to Christianity by providing money or promising to treatment them of their illnesses, the official had stated.

Mr Sawant stated a number of cases of forceful non secular conversion allegedly by D’Souza prior to now had been delivered to the police’s discover.

There was additionally a case towards him pertaining to the dying of an individual, whom the pastor had administered a “miracle oil”, the chief minister stated.

The motion towards the pastor was taken as per the regulation and the investigation towards him will proceed, Sawant stated.

The police have booked the pastor and his spouse below Indian Penal Code sections for selling enmity between completely different teams on floor of faith and for indulging in deliberate and malicious acts meant to outrage non secular emotions, in addition to provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

