Priest killed by gunmen in Pakistan attack
Two attackers on a motorbike opened hearth on the automobile on town’s ring-road, killing Pastor William Siraj immediately, officers added.
Azad Marshall, probably the most senior bishop within the Church of Pakistan, condemned the assault and tweeted: “We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan.”
Pakistan’s northwestern areas bordering Afghanistan have seen an increase in militant assaults on safety forces in latest days, lots of them claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a bunch which associates itself with the Afghan Taliban.
TV footage confirmed emergency providers eradicating Siraj from the automobile, and folks chanting “Long live Jesus Christ” as they carried his physique on a mattress via the streets to a home. Mourners hugged one another and sobbed.
Pastor Siraj’s colleague — named by Bishop Azad because the Reverend Patrick Naeem — was out of hazard and being handled for his accidents, a spokesman for town’s Lady Reading hospital mentioned.
Bishop Azad mentioned each have been clergy of the Diocese of Peshawar within the Church of Pakistan, which is a union of protestant church buildings together with the Methodists and the Anglicans.