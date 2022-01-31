Priest killed by gunmen in Pakistan attack

Two attackers on a motorbike opened hearth on the automobile on town’s ring-road, killing Pastor William Siraj immediately, officers added.

No one instantly claimed accountability for the capturing in a metropolis the place scores of individuals died in a twin suicide bombing outdoors a church in 2013 — one of many deadliest assaults on Pakistan’s Christian minority

Azad Marshall, probably the most senior bishop within the Church of Pakistan, condemned the assault and tweeted: “We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s northwestern areas bordering Afghanistan have seen an increase in militant assaults on safety forces in latest days, lots of them claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a bunch which associates itself with the Afghan Taliban.