Prime minister lights beacon for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

\r\nVideo: Prime minister lights beacon for Queen\u2019s Platinum JubileePrime minister lights beacon for Queen\u2019s Platinum JubileeWe\u2019re sorry, this function is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footerAnthony Albanese hailed the Queen\u2019s \u201clife of service, fidelity, integrity and humanity\u201d as Commonwealth nations started to honour the monarch.June 2, 2022 \u2014 10.48pm\r\n\r\nSource link