Prince Albert of Monaco Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—

Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II. He was formally invested as Monaco’s ruler on July 12, 2005, following the dying of his father, Prince Rainier.

Birth date: March 14, 1958

Birth place: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Birth identify: Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Grimaldi, His Serene Highness, the Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Marquis of Baux

Father: Prince Rainier III

Mother: Princess Grace, previously the actress Grace Kelly

Marriage: Charlene Wittstock (July 1, 2011-present)

Children: with Charlene Wittstock: Princess Gabriella Therese Marie and Prince Jacques Honore Rainier; with Nicole Coste: Eric Alexandre Stephane; with Tamara Rotolo: Jazmin Grace Rotolo.

Education: Amherst College, BA, 1981

Military service: French Navy

He is excited by environmental points, different vitality and hybrid autos.

An avid athlete, he has competed in 5 Winter Olympics (1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002) within the sport of bobsledding however has not received any medals.

He has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985.

His two oldest kids aren’t in line for the throne as a result of they have been born out of wedlock.

March 31, 2005 – Monaco’s Crown Council transfers the regency of the tiny kingdom to Prince Albert, the inheritor to the throne, saying that Prince Rainier can not perform his duties as monarch.

April 6, 2005 – Prince Rainier III dies of organ failure and Prince Albert turns into Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco.

July 6, 2005 – Publicly acknowledges paternity of his son, Alexandre, born to Nicole Coste, a flight attendant from Togo.

July 12, 2005 – Part one of many formal investiture as Monaco’s ruler is Mass at St. Nicholas Cathedral, marking the top of the mourning interval for Prince Rainier.

November 17, 2005 – Part two of the formal investiture is the enthronement ceremony at St. Nicholas Cathedral.

April 16, 2006 – Travels to the North Pole by dogsled to spotlight world warming.

June 1, 2006 – Acknowledges paternity of his daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, born to an American former waitress, Tamara Rotolo.

March 2, 2007 – Presides over the opening ceremony in Paris of International Polar Year, a analysis program with a give attention to the Polar Regions involving 50,000 scientists from 63 international locations.

January 28, 2008 – Is named as one of many United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) “Champions of the Earth.”

April 22 2008 – Receives the UNEP award which acknowledges people who present extraordinary management on environmental points.

January 5-14, 2009 – Completes an expedition to the South Pole evaluating local weather impression on Antarctica alongside the best way. He is the one head of state to have visited each poles.

June 23, 2010 – The palace declares Prince Albert’s engagement to Charlene Wittstock, 32, a former Olympic swimmer and college trainer from South Africa.

July 1, 2011 – Prince Albert marries Charlene Wittstock in a civil marriage ceremony ceremony within the throne room of the Palace of Monaco.

July 2, 2011 – A second marriage ceremony, a non secular ceremony together with Mass, is held in the primary courtyard of the Palace of Monaco. The ceremony is broadcast to the three,500 invited visitors who couldn’t match contained in the palace.

October 2013 – Loans items of his personal assortment of Olympic torches for the Russian exhibition of Olympic torches.

October 7, 2013 – Is one of many first torch bearers for the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games.

December 14, 2015 – Prince Albert is offered with the 2015 Global Advocate Award by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon for his work on local weather change analysis and environmental conservation efforts.

October 2016 – Buys his mom’s childhood residence in Philadelphia, with the thought of turning it right into a museum or places of work for basis work.

Monaco is a sovereign principality, which means it’s dominated by a prince.

It is the second smallest nation on the earth, after the Vatican. At 2.02 sq km (77 sq miles), Monaco is about half the scale of New York’s Central Park.

It sits on the French Riviera and is bordered on three sides by France. It is a well-liked vacationer vacation spot, well-known for its on line casino and luxurious lodges.

Monaco can also be the capital of the principality. The official language is French. The different main languages spoken are English and Italian.

Monegasque, a mix of the French Provencal and Italian Ligurian dialects, can also be spoken there.