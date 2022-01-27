Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre lawsuit not dismissed

Prince Andrew desires a jury to resolve a lawsuit by a sexual assault accuser if he cannot get the case dismissed altogether, his attorneys stated in courtroom papers Wednesday.

Virginia Giuffre, an American, has accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 whereas she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein. The request from Andrew’s attorneys was inside a line-by-line formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed in opposition to him in August in Manhattan federal courtroom.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations, and tried to get the lawsuit tossed. Earlier this month, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected his try and win an early dismissal, permitting depositions and different proof gathering by each events to maneuver ahead.

Wednesday’s response was filed by Los Angeles attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner. They stated the lawsuit needs to be dismissed on a number of grounds, once more citing Giuffre’s everlasting residency in Australia and a settlement over a decade earlier between Epstein and Giuffre that Andrew’s attorneys contend prevents her from suing the prince. They additionally argued that she consented to sexual exercise and the statute of limitations has expired.

Giuffre asserted that she met Andrew whereas she traveled regularly with Epstein between 2000 and 2002, when her attorneys preserve she was “on call for Epstein for sexual purposes” and was “lent out to other powerful men,” together with Andrew. Her lawsuit stated she nonetheless suffers important emotional and psychological misery and hurt.

In the wake of the choose’s resolution earlier in January, Prince Andrew — who had already stepped again from royal duties — was stripped of his honorary army titles.

Epstein, 66, took his personal life in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 whereas he awaited trial on intercourse trafficking fees. Giuffre has additionally leveled allegations at Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, however was not a part of the prison case that ended not too long ago with Maxwell’s conviction on intercourse trafficking fees.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually establish individuals who say they’re victims of sexual assault except they select to return ahead publicly, as Giuffre has.