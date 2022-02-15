Prince Andrew Settles Sex Assault Lawsuit: Court Filing

New York:

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit, in accordance with a courtroom submitting Tuesday.

The events “have reached an out of court settlement,” Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote in a letter to a New York choose, despatched on behalf of each events, with out disclosing the monetary phrases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)