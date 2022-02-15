Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Britain’s Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was an adolescent and in addition being abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The settlement, together with an undisclosed cost, was revealed in a joint submitting in Manhattan federal court docket, the place Giuffre had sued Queen Elizabeth’s second son final August.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It spares Andrew from a doubtlessly embarrassing collection of disclosures and accusations within the months main as much as and through a trial, which was slated to start late this yr.

Lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew mentioned the prince intends to make a considerable donation to Giuffre’s charity in assist of victims’ rights.

The prince “never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the submitting mentioned.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” the submitting added. “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre’s accusations that he pressured her to have intercourse greater than 20 years in the past at a London residence of former Epstein affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.

Giuffre, 38, has been one in all Epstein’s and Maxwell’s most outstanding accusers.

A spokeswoman for the prince mentioned she had no remark past the court docket submitting.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 whereas awaiting trial on intercourse trafficking fees.

Read extra:

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns following probe about Epstein ties

Britain’s Prince Andrew accepts he has been served in US sex case