Prince Andrew stripped of Freedom of the City of York honour

The northern English metropolis of York has determined to strip Prince Andrew of his honourary “freedom of the City”.

The British Royal — also referred to as the Duke of York — misplaced the title that was granted to him in 1987 after a unanimous vote by native councillors.

“The honorary freedom of our great city is bestowed on those who represent the very best of York,” councillor Darryl Smalley mentioned on Wednesday.

“It is inappropriate for Prince Andrew to retain any connection to our city,” he added.

Andrew was stripped of any official position in January and may not use his title of Royal Highness after he was accused of sexually assaulting American Virginia Giuffre in 2001.

The 62-year-old denied any wrongdoing and agreed to a confidential settlement out of court.

Ahead of the vote by York metropolis councillors, native residents informed AFP that Queen Elizabeth II’s second son ought to even lose his title of Duke.