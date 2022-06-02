Prince Andrew tests positive for COVID, will miss Platinum Jubilee events

Prince Andrew has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and can miss the queen’s Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving on Friday, Buckingham Palace mentioned Thursday.

A palace spokesman mentioned: “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

Andrew, the queen’s center son, has been tormented by scandal lately. He settled a civil sexual assault case in February introduced in opposition to him within the U.S. — and was linked to a convicted intercourse offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince didn’t be part of the queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, after the queen determined solely working members of the U.Okay. royal household could be current. Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in January, amid the intercourse assault case.