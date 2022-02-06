Prince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit: Source

Britain’s Prince Andrew will give proof subsequent month within the intercourse abuse lawsuit introduced by Virginia Giuffre, a supply near the prince stated on Saturday.

The Duke of York, who denies accusations that he sexually abused Giuffre 20 years in the past when she was 17, will communicate beneath oath in London, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

“We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. Despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition,” the supply advised Reuters.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew final August, alleging he battered her whereas the late financier and convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

In a submitting with the US District Court in Manhattan, Andrew, 61, admitted assembly Epstein in or round 1999, however denied Giuffre’s allegation that he “committed sexual assault and battery” upon her.

Andrew’s ties to Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 whereas awaiting trial on intercourse abuse fees, have undermined his popularity with the general public and standing in Britain’s Royal Family.

Last month, the household eliminated Andrew’s navy hyperlinks and navy patronages, and stated the second son of Queen Elizabeth would now not be often known as “His Royal Highness”.

The prince’s legal professionals beforehand known as Giuffre’s lawsuit “baseless” and accused her of searching for one other payday.

Giuffre acquired $500,000 in a 2009 civil settlement with Epstein.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has stated a trial might start between September and December 2022.

If Giuffre received at trial, Andrew might owe her damages. She has requested for an unspecified quantity.

Andrew has not been criminally charged, and no legal fees might be introduced in Giuffre’s civil lawsuit.

