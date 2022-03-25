Prince Andrews and the Monarchy’s Fall from Grace
His Royal Highness was a cheerful His Royal Highness. The interview, he thought, had gone nice. His choice to topic himself to interrogation had been vindicated. The fears of his chief spin physician, who had stepped down in protest on the choice to go forward with the interview, have been unfounded.
When the questions got here to an finish, Prince Andrew even gave the manufacturing workforce a tour of Buckingham Palace – a regal model of a victory lap. He appeared to be experiencing an adrenalin buzz, and was terribly chatty. Pointing to a statue of the nineteenth century’s Prince Albert, he stated: “next time you come, we should talk about him. What a wonderful entrepreneur.”
Clearly, he thought he had acquitted himself with gentlemanly aplomb. Viewers of the BBC interview would absolutely settle for his rationalization for sustaining his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, even after the American billionaire had been convicted of intercourse offences involving underage women: that it was due to a “tendency to be too honourable”.
“This was Andrew unfettered, Andrew raw and Andrew as himself,” says Peter Hunt, the BBC’s former Royal correspondent. “That’s why he thought it had gone well, because he presented himself as he is. The problem was that viewers didn’t like what they saw.”
During the interview, Prince Andrew claimed to not recall ever assembly Virginia Giuffre, his Australia-based accuser, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her on three separate events beginning when she was simply 17 – accusations he continues to disclaim. But viewers thought his solutions examined the bounds of plausibility. There have been the claims about being on the restaurant chain Pizza Express in Woking, south-west of London, which might have meant slumming it for a royal; and of not having the ability to perspire, when photos instantly emerged displaying him sporting shirts drenched with sweat.
Then there have been the plummy soliloquies that made him sound like he had stepped from the pages of a Jane Austen novel. “Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming?” he requested in relation to Epstein, a serial paedophile.
“Unbecoming?” replied the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, in an incredulous voice that immediately transported us again to the twenty first century and the period of #MeToo.
Finally, there have been the phrases left unsaid. At no stage did the Prince categorical any sympathy for Epstein’s victims. Though he affected the air of a powder-wigged aristocrat being carried by way of the streets in a sedan chair, he had been on the wheel of his personal automobile crash, a head-on collision with himself. From that second on, to a lot of her topics if not but the Queen, he was royal roadkill.
Even although he was solely second in line to the throne for the primary 22 years of his life – within the royal pecking order, he had displaced his older sister along with his first gulp of air – Prince Andrew by no means needed to fear about standing nervousness when it got here to his mom. Whereas the Queen was distracted by her new monarchical duties when Prince Charles and Princess Anne have been infants – they have been aged simply three and 17 months previous when she ascended to the throne – Her Majesty determined to take a step again when Prince Andrew was born on February 19, 1960. By now, she was eight years into her reign, and though plenty of on a regular basis parental duties have been outsourced to a governess, the Queen spent extra time along with her second son than her first.
Whereas Charles may typically appear tortured and tormented – the curse of the inheritor versus the “spare”, to make use of the patois of primogeniture – Andrew was way more enjoyable and simple. He additionally got here alongside when the Queen and Prince Philip have been thought to have rebooted their relationship, and thus turned the happier son of a happier marriage. From an early age, he was seen as her favoured son.
For his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, Andrew was a royals’ type of royal. Rather than doing something fairly as namby-pamby as finding out archaeology and anthropology at Cambridge, the tutorial path that Charles determined to take, Andrew enlisted within the armed forces. Like his father, he went on to change into an officer within the Royal Navy. Like his father, he turned a full and enthusiastic participant in army life. Like his father, he turned a “playboy Prince”, shortly incomes the tabloid moniker “Randy Andy” for a string of dalliances, together with one with the American actor Koo Stark, whose work included the semi-erotic movie, Emily.
Not solely was Andrew a household and Fleet Street favorite, within the early Eighties, he turned a nationwide hero. Adhering to the heraldic precept that the crown and other people ought to combat alongside one another at instances of struggle, Prince Andrew joined the British activity pressure that set sail for the South Atlantic in April 1982, to retake the Falkland Islands from Argentina.
Piloting his Sea King helicopter from the flagship of the flotilla, the plane provider HMS Invincible, the 22-year-old flew three to 4 hours a day, performing primarily as a decoy for Exocet missiles, the Argentinians’ most harmful weapon. In what he described afterwards as his “most frightening moment of the war”, an Argentinian shell got here perilously near blowing up his helicopter.
Not solely was Andrew a household and Fleet Street favorite, within the early Eighties he turned a nationwide hero.
When the Argentinians surrendered, and the Union flag was once more hoisted over the Falklands, Prince Andrew made it to the capital, Port Stanley, discovered a cellphone, and managed to patch by way of a name to Buckingham Palace. “She was quite surprised to hear from me,” he stated of the 15-minute cellphone name along with his mom. “She asked to pass on how proud she was of everyone, and to say how marvellously all the troops had done.”
The battle confirmed that the Royal Navy may nonetheless dispatch gunboats to efficiently defend far-flung outposts of what remained of the British empire, and that Britannia nonetheless dominated not less than among the waves. When HMS Invincible returned to Portsmouth in September, amid a sea of Union flags and a bevy of bare-chested girls bobbing round in boats, the Queen joined hundreds of her topics to greet him. With her she introduced a digital camera, so she may take snapshots of the reunion, and likewise a basket of purple roses, which she handed out to the sailors. Andrew joyfully clenched the flower between his enamel, as if he was about to carry out the tango.
This comfortable second demonstrated each the love of the monarch for her favorite son, and the adoration of the nation in direction of its favorite prince. “Nobody called him ‘Randy Andy’, a prince whose only claim to fame was his preference for blue-eyed blondes,” wrote a reporter on the time. “Now it’s Andrew the Warrior Prince, a hero home from the wars.”
More cheers and celebrations have been within the offing. At an occasion at Windsor Castle throughout Royal Ascot in 1985, Princess Diana launched her brother-in-law to a childhood buddy, a bouncy redhead known as Sarah Ferguson. “Fergie”, the daughter of the Duke of Edinburgh’s polo supervisor, Major Ronald Ferguson, was an instantaneous hit not simply with Andrew, however the household as an entire. Unlike Diana, who hated holidays at Balmoral, Fergie mucked in and joined within the household enjoyable, whether or not it was driving, taking pictures or open-carriage driving, Prince Philip’s favorite pastime. For a Sloane Ranger, she additionally had a usefully populist contact. Soon even commoners in Britain have been mimicking Fergie’s trademark expression: “Absolutely.”
There was a lot royal rejoicing, then, when the couple introduced their engagement in 1986, with a photoshoot on the lawns of Buckingham Palace that concerned not one of the cufflink-twiddling awkwardness of Charles and Diana’s popping out 5 years hitherto. From Andrew, there was no equal of his elder brother’s angst-ridden “whatever ‘in love’ means” second when requested about his emotions by reporters. Instead, he displayed the identical horsey grin because the day he returned from the Falklands.
More than 500 million viewers tuned in for the couple’s wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey that summer time, a day that supplied additional proof of the Queen’s favouritism in direction of her second son. As a marriage reward, she bestowed upon him a brand new title, the Duke of York: the dukedom of her beloved father, George VI, and likewise her grandfather King George V.
Andrew and Fergie have been beloved of the monarch, beloved of her British topics, and beloved of the Fleet Street tabloids. The trifecta. What may probably go fallacious?
Of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, 1992 was absolutely her worst. Her annus horribilis, as she known as it, included the publication of Andrew Morton’s tell-all biography of Princess Diana (basically a thinly veiled autobiography), the separation of Charles and Di, the divorce of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and the fireplace at Windsor Castle that destroyed greater than 100 rooms, throughout which Prince Andrew heroically helped save treasured art work from the flames.
But the primary scandal out of the royal gates that yr got here in January, and centred upon the Duchess of York. Compromising photos have been printed of Fergie along with her American paramour, the Texas millionaire Steve Wyatt, whereas her husband was away at sea. Not lengthy afterwards, with the BBC famously reporting “the knives are out for Fergie at the palace”, the Yorks introduced their separation.
The public low level of their marital breakdown got here later that yr, when images have been printed of a topless Fergie having her toes sucked by one other Texan, her “financial adviser” John Bryan, as she stretched out on a solar lounger at a villa in St Tropez. “Fergie Toe-Job,” screamed The Sun, a headline that took the press protection of the Royals into a completely new realm. Increasingly, the Windsors have been being considered by way of a telephoto lens. With each gaudy tabloid splash, the mystique of the monarchy was being trashed. Disastrously for Fergie, the toe-sucking photos have been printed whereas she was staying with the Royal household at Balmoral. “The redhead’s in trouble,” paged Princess Diana to one in all her favorite Fleet Street hacks.
One lesson that Andrew might need drawn from the Fergie imbroglio was to keep away from wealthy Americans. But simply as his spouse’s public fall started along with her relationships with two rich Texans, the seeds of Andrew’s demise have been sown when he met a Florida-based financier known as Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew says they have been launched by his buddy Ghislaine Maxwell in 1999, and that Epstein was initially her “plus one”. The trio frolicked collectively at Windsor Castle, on the Queen’s Norfolk retreat in Sandringham, and at Balmoral. During her trial in New York – at which Maxwell was discovered responsible of 5 out of six costs, together with intercourse trafficking a minor – a photograph emerged displaying her and Epstein enjoyable in a log cabin on the Scottish property. In June 2000, Epstein was even invited to the Dance of the Decades, a mom of all events hosted by the Queen to have fun the fortieth birthday of Prince Andrew, the fiftieth birthday of Princess Anne, the seventieth birthday of Princess Margaret and the a hundredth birthday of the Queen Mother.
It was throughout this heady section that Virginia Giuffre claims Epstein sex-trafficked her to Prince Andrew, and that the Duke raped her. The first assault allegedly occurred on the Belgravia flat of Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001, after the socialite allegedly instructed her: “You’re going to dance with a prince tonight.” Further sexual assaults occurred, she claims, at Epstein’s mansion near Central Park in New York and his non-public island, Little Saint James within the US Virgin Islands. The Prince vehemently denies this.
For years, there have been rumours about Epstein’s predilection for underage women. His Caribbean island was dubbed “Orgy Island”. His non-public jet, with a passenger manifest that included luminaries equivalent to Bill Clinton, was known as the “Lolita Express”. But the police solely started to investigate him in 2005, when the dad and mom of a 14-year-old lady claimed he had molested her at his Palm Beach mansion.
Around the identical time, the FBI mounted its personal investigation, which culminated in a “sweetheart” plea settlement with ludicrously lenient phrases. Epstein prevented a federal indictment, which may have put him behind bars for the remainder of his life, and pleaded responsible to 2 lesser costs, together with soliciting a minor for prostitution. During his 18-month jail sentence, he was allowed out on “work release” for 12 hours a day, six days every week.
After his spell in jail and his inclusion on the intercourse offenders register, Epstein’s highly effective associates tended to offer him a large berth. But in December 2010, Prince Andrew made a four-day unofficial go to to New York throughout which he stayed all through at Epstein’s mansion (regardless of availing himself of a lot of the billionaire’s hospitality, Prince Andrew instructed the BBC’s Emily Maitlis that the aim of his journey was to finish their friendship).
When a workforce of British tabloid journalists acquired wind of his whereabouts, they staked out the residence. On the third day, they lastly acquired their reward. From behind the large oak doorways of the French neoclassical townhouse, out stepped the Prince and the disgraced billionaire. Then, accompanied by royal safety officers, they went for a stroll in Central Park, the place they have been snapped having what appeared like a solemn dialog.
Two months later, in a jaw-dropping world unique, Rupert Murdoch’s Sunday tabloid The News of the World printed the images below the headline, “PRINCE ANDY AND THE PAEDO”. Soon, the British broadsheets additionally piled in, with the usually sympathetic Daily Telegraph reporting that Epstein had given £15,000 to Sarah Ferguson to assist settle her money owed, a fee organised by her ex-husband.
In the furore that adopted, the Prince was compelled to downgrade his function as a British commerce envoy. The job, which he had taken after retiring from the navy in 2001, had already earned him the nickname “Air Miles Andy” and repeatedly embroiled him in controversy due to alleged hyperlinks with shady overseas dictators and businessmen. Though British diplomats marvelled at his potential to open doorways that may in any other case have remained shut, additionally they mocked his boorish method and regal haughtiness. “HBH,” some known as him. “His Buffoon Highness.”
It is believed he agreed to pay out £12 million (about $21.5 million) to Virginia Giuffre and a charity in assist of victims’ rights.
Being grounded as a commerce envoy was not the one fall-out from the News of the World scoop. Reading experiences of Andrew’s assembly with Epstein at her dwelling half a planet away in Australia, Virginia Giuffre determined that the time had come to talk out. Previously, in authorized paperwork referring to the Epstein case, she had been known as Jane Doe #102. Now she needed to inform her story to The Mail on Sunday. “I’m not sure I should be showing this to you,” the mother-of-three instructed the reporter, Sharon Churcher, who visited her modest bungalow on the NSW Central Coast. “He’s a British prince.” Then, she pulled from an envelope a dog-eared color photograph displaying Andrew along with his arm round her naked midriff. That {photograph}.
So started a decade-long private campaign, which led final month to Prince Andrew agreeing to settle her civil lawsuit towards him in a Lower Manhattan court docket. It is believed he agreed to pay out £12 million (about $21.5 million) to Virginia Giuffre and a charity in assist of victims’ rights. The Prince didn’t admit to any wrongdoing, Nonetheless, the settlement appeared to rule out any probability of a return to public life.
Already initially of the yr, after a New York choose had refused to dismiss the case, the Queen had compelled her second son to give up his military titles and royal patronages. It had additionally been made clear that he wouldn’t be allowed to take a outstanding function in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Nor was it sure he would even be allowed to attend the upcoming memorial service for his deceased father. The Duke of York had lastly been “de-royalled”.
Although Prince Andrew has now change into an outlier, he’s not so simply written out of the narrative, partly as a result of his private saga has so typically mirrored the British nationwide story. Despite his banishment, he stays a major historic determine exactly as a result of his life signifies a lot about Britain’s post-war historical past.
At the tip of the Falklands War, he turned the poster boy for post-imperial British triumphalism. After the humiliation of the Suez disaster within the Nineteen Fifties and the miserabilism of British life within the Nineteen Seventies, the younger pilot turned central to the story Britain appreciated to inform itself: of the way it remained an excellent energy and a significant geopolitical participant.
As the curtain was lifted on the Windsors, the standard bonds of deference between the British folks and the monarchy started to fray.
Helpfully for the Windsors, Prince Andrew additionally reasserted the centrality of the royal household at a time when the Queen, for the primary time in her reign, was now not the dominant feminine determine in British life. The Falklands unleashed a surge of “Maggiemania”, and helped flip Thatcherism right into a dominant political pressure. Andrew’s heroics within the South Atlantic – and so they have been heroics – helped the Royals share in her glory.
If the Eighties turned synonymous with Thatcherism, then the ’90s turned Britain’s tabloid decade. Andrew, once more, was a central character. As the curtain was lifted on the marital issues of the Windsors, the standard bonds of deference between the British folks and the British monarchy started to fray. For the tabloids, the non-public lives of the Royals turned interchangeable with the non-public lives of B-list celebrities and cleaning soap stars, whose antics have been additionally plastered over the entrance pages. This solely accelerated Britain’s social narrowing, and the erosion of antiquated hierarchies. Regal tradition was being fused with celeb tradition at a time when celeb tradition was turning into exhausting to delineate from trash tradition. Fame turned the foreign money, somewhat than social standing – a commodity that might be devalued instantly.
Those of us who purchased the tabloids and clicked on the web tales have been hardly idle royal rubberneckers. In the eye financial system of the twenty first century, our prurience might be monetised. More not too long ago, Netflix has demonstrated this with its scores juggernaut, The Crown, a intellectual drama, for positive, however one which nonetheless appeals to our baser instincts.
In the Nineteen Nineties, America had additionally witnessed the same strategy of trashy tabloidisation – Vanity Fair dubbed it “the tabloid decade”. Not solely did it deliver the Monica Lewinsky scandal (we really ought to have known as it the Bill Clinton scandal), however Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s intercourse tapes, Tonya Harding, Anna Nicole Smith, Elizabeth Taylor’s marriage to her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, the arrest of Hugh Grant on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, and John Wayne Bobbitt and his penis-severing spouse, Lorena. Then, after all, there was Donald Trump’s much-publicised divorce from his first spouse, Ivana, and his romance with Marla Maples.
In some respects, Andrew’s early relationship with Jeffrey Epstein marked the symbiosis of those trans-Atlantic tabloid worlds. They have been launched by Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, the one-time proprietor of the British red-top The Daily Mirror. They partied collectively at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida mansion. The prince and the longer term president.
Twenty years on, Andrew has change into an avatar of British decline. After Brexit – the foreshock of Trump’s victory within the 2016 presidential election – the United Kingdom has change into more and more disunited. Scotland is pressing for independence. Loyalists in Northern Ireland complain that new commerce laws negotiated with Brussels have basically erected a border in the course of the Irish Sea that dangers severing its umbilical connection to the mainland.
The handling of COVID-19 has change into one of many worst public well being failures in UK historical past. Partly due to a misplaced perception in British exceptionalism, that air of easy superiority, the federal government initially adopted a fatalistic response to the pandemic at odds with most of its former European companions.
Then there’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who’s seen by so a lot of his detractors as one other boorish and blimpish toff. The Downing Street events scandal speaks of the same born-to-rule mentality, the smug perception that social superiors are usually not sure by regular guidelines and legal guidelines.
Rifts within the royal household, for many years hid from public view, have been now enjoying out in prime time.
Even Britain’s strongest police officer, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, recently announced she was stepping down. Her pressure was perpetually engulfed in controversy, together with accusations that officers didn’t correctly examine whether or not the prime minister had damaged the legislation by breaching his personal COVID pointers.
Nor is Prince Andrew the one royal drawback little one. Though not as damaging to the Windsors as his BBC Newsnight interview, Harry and Meghan’s sit down with Oprah nonetheless torpedoed them beneath the waterline, particularly the allegations of racism. Rifts within the royal household, for many years hid from public view, have been now enjoying out in primetime.
All the pillars of the British institution appear both to be wobbling, swaying or toppling over. In a whole upending, Charles and Camilla, whose extra-marital affair did a lot to rock the monarchy 30 years in the past, now seem earlier than us as Corinthian columns of stability.
Since the announcement that Prince Andrew settled his civil swimsuit with Virginia Giuffre, it has been astonishing to see how a lot newsprint has been dedicated to the query of whether or not he can mount a comeback, a debatable level that may absolutely be handled in a single phrase. The extra pertinent difficulty is why it took so lengthy for him to be exiled from public life.
Prince Andrew has repeatedly been the beneficiary of his mom’s adoration and tolerance. In August 2019, on the morning after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jailhouse cell– and simply days after the unsealing of court docket paperwork in New York which once more introduced Virginia Giuffre’s accusations to the fore – Prince Andrew sat alongside the Queen on the again seat of her Rolls-Royce on the drive to Sunday service in Balmoral. This was broadly interpreted as a monarchical present of solidarity.
Prince Charles and Prince William are claimed to have been the driving pressure behind the transfer to strip Andrew of his titles. Few Royal watchers suppose the Queen would have acted unilaterally. As the BBC’s Peter Hunt places it: “Buckingham Palace officials have tried for years to put him in a box, but the Queen has always given him a key to get out.”
Her Majesty has change into such a transcendent determine in British life that Andrew’s travails have accomplished little to hurt her personally. As reward for her tireless many years of service, and in recognition of the way during which she has carried out her duties, the Queen enjoys one thing nearing papal infallibility on the subject of allotting her royal prerogatives. The announcement simply days after the settlement that she had examined constructive for COVID could have inoculated her additional.
But there was collateral injury for the establishment of the monarchy, particularly over the shortage of transparency in how the multimillion-pound settlement is being financed. The royal purse has all the time been one thing of an Achilles heel, and eyebrows have been raised when it emerged that the Queen might need to attract cash from the Duchy of Lancaster property to assist foot the invoice.
The ongoing legal investigation into associates of Jeffrey Epstein doubtlessly places [Prince Andrew] in additional jeopardy as a result of it’s led by a few of America’s most ferocious prosecutors.
The hope in Buckingham Palace is that her jubilee yr will now proceed with none additional distractions – had the civil case not been settled, Prince Andrew would have needed to sit for a video-taped deposition, which ran the danger of one other Newsnight-like automobile crash. But the tip of Virginia Giuffre’s civil swimsuit doesn’t essentially deliver closure. My sense, once I coated the Andrew saga for the BBC from New York, was that the civil case was the lesser of his authorized worries, partly as a result of it might be handled in an out-of-court settlement.
The ongoing legal investigation into associates of Jeffrey Epstein doubtlessly places him in additional jeopardy as a result of it’s led by a few of America’s most ferocious prosecutors. Already, they’ve pursued a profitable prosecution towards Ghislaine Maxwell, and have been very public of their calls for for Andrew to conform to be questioned. This he promised to do in his BBC interview, however months afterwards New York prosecutors publicly bemoaned his “zero cooperation” – a characterisation his authorized workforce contests.
Nor has Giuffre been silenced. Gloria Allred, one of the crucial outstanding attorneys of the #MeToo period, is adamant that Andrew’s accuser may nonetheless doubtlessly testify towards him within the occasion of legal proceedings.
In the period of #MeToo, and the age of the web, the Prince Andrew scandal has finally demonstrated a large energy shift, from the mighty to the marginalised, from males who as soon as appeared unassailable to their feminine accusers. Andrew’s life, from the tabloid scandals onwards, offers a case research in how unimaginable it has change into even for the wealthy, highly effective and royal to regulate the narrative. This princely psychodrama will proceed to play out. However a lot the Windsors want to cover the Queen’s second son away, the prerogative of cancellation is now not inside their reward.
Nick Bryant labored for the BBC for 27 years, most not too long ago in New York, earlier than leaving the broadcaster final yr. He now lives in Sydney.
