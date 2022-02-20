Prince Andrew‘s secret midnight trips

Prince Andrew is the Queen’s favorite son and it’s been revealed that he’s been making sneaky journeys each night time into the citadel to go to her.

Prince Andrew has been secretly making nightly visits to see the Queen at Windsor Castle — below the quilt of darkness.

The disgraced duke, who had his 62nd birthday on Saturday, was pushed to see his mum each night time final week to debate his £12 million (A$22 million) Virginia Giuffre sex case settlement and future position.

And The Sun revealed on Sunday that he has apologised to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie over the scandal, in addition to to the Queen.

Andrew has made the 8km automobile journey from his Royal Lodge residence into Windsor Castle each night to talk to Her Majesty, 95.

A royal insider mentioned: “Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight.

“He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark.

“He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it’s a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologised to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her.”

The royal insider continued: “He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy.

“The last thing he wanted to do was cause his beloved mother so much anguish at her age and in her Platinum Jubilee year.

“He is just so grateful for her support and it’s certainly true that the Queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favourite son.”

On Saturday, flowers and playing cards had been seen being delivered to Royal Lodge, Berks, on Andrew’s birthday.

Running to his mom is just not new behaviour for Andrew, who has accomplished it earlier than throughout instances of authorized disaster.

He twice drove 1600 kilometre round-trips to Scotland to cover at Balmoral with the Queen final summer time as US legal professionals tried to serve Ms Giuffre‘s writ.

Last month, Prince Charles ordered him to stop being photographed cheerily driving into Windsor Castle.

There have also been discussions about a long-term plan for Prince William and Kate to move into Royal Lodge — home to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who will in turn be sent to historic Fort Belvedere on the edge of the estate.

Grade II listed Fort Belvedere was built between 1750 and 1755 and is where Edward VIII’s relationship with divorcee Wallis Simpson blossomed and the place he spent his ultimate days as king earlier than his abdication in 1936.

Sources have revealed how Andrew has been supported by nephew Prince Harry, 37, as he explores life as a non-royal — probably even within the US.

One mentioned: “Andrew has been in turmoil about the whole thing.

“And one thing he has done is reach out to Harry about life outside ‘The Firm’ and things like security and what he can do in the future.

“He has seen how Harry has managed to carve out a new life for himself away from the Royal Family.

“He has also said sorry to Beatrice and Eugenie and voiced his fears that their children would grow up hearing about the case.”

Beatrice, 33, has a five-month-old daughter, Sienna, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, whereas Eugenie, 31, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, have son August, aged one.

Majesty journal editor Ingrid Seward mentioned: “I have heard from a very good source that Andrew did think he could reinvent himself like Prince Harry has.”

Yesterday, a high US lawyer mentioned the Duke of York might even get a “second chance” within the US, regardless of the FBI desirous to quiz him as a possible witness within the Epstein case.

LA lawyer Lisa Bloom — who represents six Epstein victims — mentioned: “People will tend to say, ‘Well, you know, he paid his settlement, it’s over, we’ll give him a second chance’. There’s that kind of an attitude in America.

“It’s certainly not a bad idea for him to go somewhere far away from the UK and try to do something different with his life.”

The announcement that disgraced Andrew had settled with accuser Virginia was made final Tuesday.

The nervous Duke — stripped of his titles and solid out of the Royal Family by the Queen — caved in after 72 hours of negotiations together with her US lawyer David Boies, who was set to quiz him below oath in a deposition on March 10.

His brother Prince Charles, 73, and nephew Prince William, 39, — each future kings — are mentioned to have been eager for Andrew to settle the case.

On Saturday night time, it emerged Buckingham Palace employees have mocked Andrew with a twist on the basic Grand Old Duke of York nursery rhyme.

Aides had been mentioned to have shared new lyrics, saying: “The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid. He gave it to someone he’d never met, for something he never did.”

Sources additionally advised the Sunday Times Andrew has “genuine regret he was ever involved with Epstein” — and so they claimed the reported £12 million settlement determine is “out by millions”.

It was additionally reported Andrew will make a public look at a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

After that, the Queen will determine whether or not he can attend future “family” occasions primarily based on how a lot of a distraction he proves to be, together with her jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral in June.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced right here with permission.