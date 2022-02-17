Prince Charles’ charity caught up in police investigation

Amid a tumultuous week for the Royal Family, it’s been revealed that Prince Charles’ charity is now beneath investigation by police.

Prince Charles’ charity has at the moment been caught up in a Met Police probe over the money for honours claims.

It follows allegations a Saudi billionaire who donated cash to the Prince’s Foundation was provided assist to safe UK citizenship and a knighthood.

Clarence House has beforehand mentioned Charles has “no knowledge” of the alleged honours and citizenship controversy.

No request to query the royal has been made, his spokesman mentioned.

Royal insiders say it’s the charity, relatively than Charles himself, beneath investigation.

A spokesman for Clarence House mentioned: “The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donations to his charities.”

They added: “There is no request [from police for interview].

“If His Royal Highness was asked to help he would of course do so.”

Scotland Yard detectives are mentioned to be trying into allegations regarding Michael Fawcett.

Mr Fawcett is the previous chief government of the Prince’s Foundation and one of many prince’s closest aides.

He stepped down in October amid claims he promised to assist safe a CBE and British citizenship for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz – a donor to the charity.

It was alleged he paid 1000’s of kilos to ‘fixers’ with hyperlinks to the prince who mentioned they may safe him an honour in return for donations.

The inquiry is being led by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team, the identical unit answerable for the Partygate probe.

‘No knowledge of claims’

Officers have already spoken with The Prince’s Foundation concerning the findings of an unbiased investigation into their fundraising.

That first probe, carried out by auditing agency Ernst & Young, discovered that Mr Fawcett had certainly co-ordinated with fixers.

He was additionally concerned in directing cash from the donor’s basis to a different charity of which Charles was patron, it was alleged.

During the assessment, a letter written by Mr Fawcett to Dr Mahfouz in 2017 emerged.

In the word, Mr Fawcett mentioned the Prince’s Foundation can be “happy and willing” to make use of its affect to assist him, it’s mentioned.

There have been no arrests or interviews beneath warning.

Charles is president of the muse however not concerned with its governance of day-to-day actions.

Clarence House repeated a earlier assertion at the moment, telling reporters: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.