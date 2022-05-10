Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech to parliament for the first time
London: Prince Charles has taken centre stage on the opening of British parliament, changing the 96-year-old Queen who missed the grand set-piece occasion for the primary time in virtually six a long time.
The Queen was forced to withdraw due to a recurrence of mobility points, with 73-year-old Charles taking her place on the Palace of Westminster to learn out the federal government’s legislative agenda.
The inheritor to the throne was joined by his spouse, Camilla and son Prince William to collectively open the brand new session of parliament after the Queen deployed them as Counsellors of State to deputise for her.
The state opening of parliament is an occasion of big pomp and pageantry which historically sees the Queen travelling in a state coach, escorted by mounted troopers in ceremonial uniform, whereas the Imperial State Crown and different regalia journey forward in a carriage of their very own.
In a speech written by the federal government for the monarch to stipulate its priorities for the following 12 months, Charles started by saying the federal government’s precedence was to enhance the financial system and deal with the price of residing disaster.
“Her Majesty’s government’s priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families,” Charles mentioned.
“Her Majesty’s government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work. Her ministers will continue to support the police to make the streets safer, and fund the National Health Service to reduce the COVID backlogs.”
The speech additionally coated quite a lot of subjects, together with financial crime, colleges, animal welfare, railway reform and power safety. It additionally made a number of commitments that aren’t offered as laws, resembling a coded reference to ongoing points with the Northern Ireland Protocol.