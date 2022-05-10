Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech to parliament for the first time

London: Prince Charles has taken centre stage on the opening of British parliament, changing the 96-year-old Queen who missed the grand set-piece occasion for the primary time in virtually six a long time.

The Queen was forced to withdraw due to a recurrence of mobility points, with 73-year-old Charles taking her place on the Palace of Westminster to learn out the federal government’s legislative agenda.

Prince Charles sits by the Imperial State Crown as he delivers the Queen’s Speech through the state opening of parliament on the House of Lords in London. Credit:Getty Images

The inheritor to the throne was joined by his spouse, Camilla and son Prince William to collectively open the brand new session of parliament after the Queen deployed them as Counsellors of State to deputise for her.

The state opening of parliament is an occasion of big pomp and pageantry which historically sees the Queen travelling in a state coach, escorted by mounted troopers in ceremonial uniform, whereas the Imperial State Crown and different regalia journey forward in a carriage of their very own.