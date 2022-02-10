Prince Charles Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—

Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Prince Charles, inheritor obvious to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Birth date: November 14, 1948

Birthplace: Buckingham Palace, London, England

Birth title: Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor

Father: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Mother: Queen Elizabeth II

Marriages: Camilla Parker Bowles (April 9, 2005-present), Lady Diana Spencer (July 29, 1981-August 28, 1996, divorced)

Children: with Princess Diana: William (June 21, 1982), Henry “Harry” (September 15, 1984)

Education: Trinity College, Cambridge, UK, B.A., 1970, Royal Air Force College Cranwell, Lincolnshire, UK, 1971

Military: Royal Navy 1971-1976. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth appointed him honorary five-star ranks within the three army branches of military, navy and air drive: He is Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

His full title is: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

He is the longest serving British monarch-in-waiting.

Prince Charles is the primary royal inheritor to earn a college diploma.

He is president of The Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company. He can be president or patron of greater than 400 charitable organizations.

He enjoys taking part in polo, snowboarding, fishing and searching. His hobbies embrace gardening, portray and writing.

As a baby, he acted at school productions, sang within the faculty choir, performed the trumpet, the cello and the electrical guitar.

His different pursuits embrace structure and its results on the surroundings, farming, different drugs and totally different religions.

February 6, 1952 – Three-year-old Prince Charles turns into the inheritor obvious, when his grandfather dies and his mom ascends the throne.

July 26, 1958 – Is named Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, by his mom earlier than Parliament. He is the twenty first Prince of Wales and the primary since 1936.

July 1, 1969 – He is invested because the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester throughout a televised ceremony at Caernavon Castle.

February 11, 1970 – Takes his seat within the House of Lords.

September 1971 – Earns his wings for jet plane flying on the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and joins the Royal Navy.

1974 – Qualifies as a helicopter pilot and joins the 845 Naval Air Squadron on the HMS Hermes. Two years later he completes his army service, taking command of a coastal minehunter, the HMS Bronington.

1976 – Founds The Prince’s Trust, a philanthropic enterprise to assist deprived youth.

July 29, 1981 – Weds Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

December 9, 1992 – Prime Minister John Major declares the separation of Charles and Diana.

1993 – Affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles turns into public when the transcript of a 1989 intimate telephone dialog between the 2 is made public.

June 29, 1994 – A televised documentary, “Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role,” airs; in it he admits to adultery.

September 1997 – Charles accompanies the physique of Princess Diana from Paris to London and through the funeral procession walks behind her coffin together with his father, sons and Diana’s brother, the Earl of Spencer.

January 28, 1999 – First public look as a pair with Parker-Bowles, when they’re seen leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after a celebration.

June 2000 – Formally introduces Parker-Bowles to Queen Elizabeth II at a celebration held at Highgrove, the prince’s nation property.

2003 – Clarence House turns into the official London residence of Prince Charles and his sons. The property is the previous dwelling of the Queen Mother, Charles’ grandmother.

April 9, 2005 – In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charles and Camilla wed.

November 1-8, 2005 – Makes his first official go to to the United States since 1994.

October 2006 – Announces plans for second multi-faith coronation ceremony, if/when he’s made king, to incorporate all non-Christian faiths, and for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be topped Queen on the identical time.

January 27, 2007 – Receives the Global Environmental Citizen Award from the Harvard Medical School Center for Health and the Global Environment, offered by former US Vice President Al Gore.

November 16, 2010 – Announces the engagement of eldest son, Prince William, to longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton.

December 9, 2010 – Student demonstrators breach security on the streets of London’s West End and assault the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall to a efficiency on the London Palladium. The couple escapes any bodily hurt. The college students are protesting the hike in tuition charges.

May 8, 2013 – Attends the opening of Parliament for the primary time in 17 years. This is first time he and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended the opening collectively.

March 2015 – Visits the United States with Camilla. The journey features a tour of Mount Vernon, a gathering with President Barack Obama and a competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

May 19, 2015 – Meets Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. This is the primary assembly between a member of the British Royal Family and the chief of Sinn Fein.

November 27, 2017 – Announces the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

April 20, 2018 – Leaders of the Commonwealth agree that Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as the next head of Commonwealth.

May 19, 2018 – Walks his daughter-in-law Meghan down the aisle in her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry.

November 8, 2018 – A televised documentary, “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70,” airs; in it he guarantees to not meddle in controversial affairs as soon as he takes on the position of the monarch.

March 25, 2020 – Announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland.