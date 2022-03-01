Prince Charles fumes in rare Russia speech

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on freedom and democracy, Prince Charles stated in uncommon outspoken feedback from a senior royal.

Prince Charles, 73, spoke out as he visited Southend-on-Sea, the place in October final 12 months native MP David Amess was stabbed to dying as he met constituents at a weekly public assembly.

He described Amess’ dying, for which one man is awaiting trial for homicide and terrorism offences, as “an attack on democracy … on open society, on freedom itself”.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way,” he stated in a speech to mark Southend formally gaining metropolis standing.

“In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

Last weekend, Charles’ eldest son Prince William and his spouse Catherine despatched a private message of assist to the folks of Ukraine.

In a tweet, they recalled assembly Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his spouse in October 2020, and listening to of their “hope and optimism” for the nation.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” they added.

William’s youthful brother, Prince Harry, and his spouse, Meghan, final Friday despatched their very own message from the United States, the place they moved final 12 months after quitting royal life.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine,” they wrote on the web site of their charitable organisation Archewell, calling Russia’s invasion a “breach of international and humanitarian law”