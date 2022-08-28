Prince Charles Guest Edits Black British Newspaper, The Voice

Charles, who’s the inheritor to the throne, has expressed his deep sorrow over slavery. (File)

Britain’s Prince Charles has visitor edited an version of the nation’s solely Black newspaper to mark its fortieth anniversary, honouring the contributions of African-Caribbean communities to the humanities and society.

The Voice newspaper data Charles’ “long-standing collaboration with Black leaders”, his workplace mentioned, because the royal household more and more engages with Britain’s legacy of slavery and the nation’s colonial previous.

“Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving Black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society,” Charles mentioned. “This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

Britain’s historical past is marked by its central position within the slave commerce and colonial rule over a lot of Africa and the Caribbean. Charles, who’s the inheritor to the throne, has expressed his deep sorrow over slavery.

The so-called Windrush era of post-war migrants from the Caribbean, named after the primary ship to carry them, have continued to endure injustice. In 2018, Britain apologised after hundreds have been denied fundamental rights regardless of having lived in Britain for many years and dozens have been wrongly deported.

The paper features a piece on an artwork exhibition to mark the seventy fifth anniversary of Windrush and an interview with Doreen Lawrence, the mom of a schoolboy murdered by racists in 1993, who has arrange a partnership in his reminiscence to offer artwork scholarships, supported by the Prince’s Foundation.

“Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work The Prince of Wales (Charles) has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes,” mentioned Lester Holloway, editor of The Voice.

Last 12 months Charles travelled to Barbados for a ceremony the place the Caribbean nation ditched Queen Elizabeth as head of state, forging a brand new republic because it reappraises its relationship with its former colonial energy.

Charles’s son William’s personal tour to the Caribbean in March was overshadowed by protests over Britain’s position in slavery, and criticism that the journey mirrored a throwback to colonial occasions.

