Prince Charles’ message to flood victims

The Prince of Wales — whose assertion was issued through the Governor-General of Australia on Friday — mentioned each he and his spouse Camilla have been “struck by the appalling images” they noticed of devastation in locations like Lismore and Ballina.

“It is with the greatest sadness that once again my wife and I express our distress, as well as immense concern and sympathy, following the tragic deaths and devastation caused by widespread flooding in Queensland and New South Wales,” he mentioned.

“We saw pictures of streets turned into fast flowing rivers and water levels rising to the rooftops of family homes. From the other side of the world we witnessed the valiant efforts of volunteers in small boats rescuing trapped neighbours and strangers alike

“It is incredibly distressing to learn that thousands of homes have been left uninhabitable, beyond repair.

Prince Charles said the couple’s thoughts were with the thousands of people who lost their livelihoods and those families and friends who lost loved ones.

He added extreme weather events, like flooding and bushfires, were becoming much more common due to the effects of climate change.

“It is with profound regret that I once again express untold sympathy to Australians whose lives have been devastated by these floods, but also admiration for the selfless role played by all those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, including those now delivering food, water and fuel to people and communities isolated by these floods.

“From previous floods you have endured I know there are many painful months ahead of clean-up and recovery.

“My great admiration for the resilience, courage and compassion of the Australian people in moments like these knows no bounds.”