Prince Harry Fast Facts

Birth place: London, England at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington

Father: Charles, the Prince of Wales
Mother: Diana, the Princess of Wales
Marriage: Rachel Meghan (Markle) Windsor (May 19, 2018-present)

Children: Archie Harrison, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

Education: Eton College, 1998-2003; Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2005

Military: British Army, 2011-2015, Captain

Other Facts

Military title is Captain Harry Wales.

Is known as Prince Harry or Duke of Sussex.

Founder of the Invictus Games, a world sporting competitors for injured servicemen and ladies. The first video games had been held in London in 2014.

Timeline

December 21, 1984 – Is christened Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

September 6, 1997 Attends his mom’s funeral.

November 1997 Accompanies his father to South Africa, the place he meets President Nelson Mandela, goes on a safari, and meets the pop group the Spice Girls.

January 2002 A confession of heavy consuming and marijuana use when he was 16, prompts his father to ship him to the drug rehab middle, Phoenix House UK, for a day.

September 15, 2002 For his 18th birthday, Harry receives his official coat of arms as a birthday current from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

May 18, 2003 Is promoted to cadet officer, the very best rank within the Combined Cadet Corps.

January 2005 – Pictures floor of him sporting a Nazi uniform to a dressing up get together. He apologizes days later.

May 2005 Begins army coaching at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.

September 15, 2005 Replaces his uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, as a Counsellor of State. As a counsellor, Prince Philip and 4 grownup members of the royal household within the line of succession, are to hold out the duties of the Queen in her absence.
December 12, 2006 Prince William and Harry announce their plans for a live performance and memorial service to mark the tenth anniversary of their mom’s dying. The Concert for Diana is held on July 1, 2007, and options Elton John and Duran Duran. The memorial service takes place on August 31.

April 12, 2006 Graduates from Sandhurst as a 2nd lieutenant.

April 2006 – Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-found a charity to assist Lesotho’s AIDS orphans. The group is called Sentebale, which implies “forget me not” within the language of Lesotho.
February 2007 The British Ministry of Defense publicizes that Harry will probably be deployed to Iraq along with his military unit.

May 16, 2007 Sir Richard Dannatt, the chief of the overall workers, publicizes that Harry is not going to deploy to Iraq due to a number of threats towards him.

February 28, 2008 The British Ministry of Defense publicizes that Harry has secretly been serving in Afghanistan along with his Army unit on a four-month mission since December 2007. The subsequent day, he’s withdrawn from Afghanistan for safety causes.

May 5, 2008 Princess Anne presents Harry and his unit, the Household Cavalry Regiment, with the Operational Service Medal for his or her time in Afghanistan.

May 2009 – During his first official go to to the United States, Harry visits Ground Zero and leaves a wreath of flowers with a signed notice.

May 7, 2010 Completes the Army Pilots Course and receives his provisional “wings.”

July 2010 Begins Apache helicopter coaching with the Army Air Corps.

March 29-April 5, 2011 Accompanies the Walking with the Wounded Expedition to the North Pole.

April 14, 2011 Is promoted to captain and qualifies as an Apache helicopter pilot.

October 2011 – Trains within the California and Arizona deserts with Apache helicopters throughout Exercise Crimson Eagle.

August 21, 2012 – TMZ posts photos of the prince partying nude in a Las Vegas hotel. Just a few days later, British tabloid The Sun publishes the photographs.

September 7, 2012 Harry arrives in Afghanistan to start serving a 20-week deployment as an Apache helicopter pilot. He returns dwelling in January 2013.

May 9-16, 2013 Every week-long official go to to the United States begins in Washington, DC and ends in Greenwich, Connecticut. During his keep the prince meets with First Lady Michelle Obama on the White House, performs volleyball in Colorado Springs with wounded veterans and excursions areas affected by Hurricane Sandy with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
December 13, 2013 – Harry and a trekking team made up of servicemen and women reach the South Pole as a part of a charity occasion.

January 2014 – Begins a brand new Army place as a Staff Officer (SO3). He additionally stays with the Household Cavalry Regiment primarily based in London as a commissioned officer.

September 2014 – Turns 30. The phrases of Princess Diana’s will state that her 1981 marriage ceremony robe is to be given to Prince William and Prince Harry on this date.

June 19, 2015 – Kensington Palace publicizes that Harry has ended his career with the Army.
August 22, 2015 – Harry joins the inaugural “Walk of Britain” to boost consciousness for wounded warriors. The Walk begins in Aberdeen, Scotland and ends at Buckingham Palace, a trek of 1,000 miles.
April 16, 2017 – In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, Harry reveals that he sought mental health counseling in 2013 to help him cope with ongoing emotional issues rooted in the sudden death of his mother.
November 27, 2017 – Engagement to American actress Meghan Markle is introduced.
May 19, 2018 – The Queen confers Dukedom on Prince Harry of Wales. His titles will probably be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

May 19, 2018 – Marries Markle at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

April 10, 2019 – It is introduced that Harry and Oprah Winfrey are partnering on a multi-part documentary collection specializing in psychological well being. The series is set to air on the Apple TV platform in 2020.
May 6, 2019 – Duchess Meghan provides beginning to the couple’s first youngster, a son weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The child is called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
October 4, 2019 – Harry files claims against the owners of The Sun and The Daily Mirror tabloids for allegedly hacking his phone. This comes days after he publishes an online statement denouncing the ‘bullying’ British media, accusing the Mail on Sunday tabloid of unlawfully modifying, then publishing a non-public letter written by his spouse, Meghan.
January 8, 2020 – Harry and Meghan announce that they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to work towards turning into “financially independent” and to separate their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
January 18, 2020 – The Queen points a press release saying that Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family. Along with stepping away from official royal duties and ceasing the use of public funds, the couple will no longer use the titles of His and Her Royal Highness.
March 9, 2020 – Harry and Meghan attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. This is their final engagement as senior members of the royal family.
May 2020 Harry introduces a special edition of an animated program about “Thomas the Tank Engine.” The episode, “Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine,” options animations of the Queen and Prince Charles as a baby.
July 23, 2020 – It is introduced that Harry and Meghan are suing over paparazzi photographs of their son, Archie. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers,” lawyer Michael Kump stated in a press release. In October, they receive an apology and X17, the agency responsible, agrees to pay a portion of their legal fees.
September 2, 2020 – Harry and Meghan sign a multiyear production deal with Netflix.
February 1, 2021 – Settles a dispute with the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline, accepting what his authorized staff name “significant damages” over an article from October 2020 alleging he had turned his again on the Royal Marines.
February 17, 2021 Buckingham Palace publicizes that Harry and Meghan have agreed with Queen Elizabeth II that they may not be returning as working members of the British royal family.
March 7, 2021 – Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey airs. Over the course of the two-hour particular, the couple is intensely critical of the way Britain’s Royal institution treated them, and say the couple had no possibility however to go away royal life.
March 23, 2021 – Harry joins BetterUp as its chief affect officer. BetterUp is a Silicon Valley startup that gives teaching and psychological well being companies to shopper.
May 21, 2021 – Harry and Winfrey’s multi-part documentary collection “The Me You Can’t See,” that includes stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, premieres on Apple TV+.
June 4, 2021 – Duchess Meghan gives birth to a daughter, the second youngster for the couple. The child is called Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and was born at 11:40 a.m., weighing 7 kilos, 11 ounces.
June 2, 2022 – Harry and Meghan attend the Queen’s birthday parade in London, their first joint public look with the royal household since they give up as working royals two years in the past. They don’t be a part of different royals for the normal balcony look following the parade.



