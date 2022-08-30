Prince Harry Fast Facts
Birth place: London, England at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington
Children: Archie Harrison, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana
Education: Eton College, 1998-2003; Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2005
Military: British Army, 2011-2015, Captain
Other Facts
Military title is Captain Harry Wales.
Is known as Prince Harry or Duke of Sussex.
Timeline
December 21, 1984 – Is christened Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
September 6, 1997 – Attends his mom’s funeral.
January 2002 – A confession of heavy consuming and marijuana use when he was 16, prompts his father to ship him to the drug rehab middle, Phoenix House UK, for a day.
May 18, 2003 – Is promoted to cadet officer, the very best rank within the Combined Cadet Corps.
January 2005 – Pictures floor of him sporting a Nazi uniform to a dressing up get together. He apologizes days later.
May 2005 – Begins army coaching at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.
April 12, 2006 – Graduates from Sandhurst as a 2nd lieutenant.
May 16, 2007 – Sir Richard Dannatt, the chief of the overall workers, publicizes that Harry is not going to deploy to Iraq due to a number of threats towards him.
February 28, 2008 – The British Ministry of Defense publicizes that Harry has secretly been serving in Afghanistan along with his Army unit on a four-month mission since December 2007. The subsequent day, he’s withdrawn from Afghanistan for safety causes.
May 5, 2008 – Princess Anne presents Harry and his unit, the Household Cavalry Regiment, with the Operational Service Medal for his or her time in Afghanistan.
May 7, 2010 – Completes the Army Pilots Course and receives his provisional “wings.”
July 2010 – Begins Apache helicopter coaching with the Army Air Corps.
March 29-April 5, 2011 – Accompanies the Walking with the Wounded Expedition to the North Pole.
April 14, 2011 – Is promoted to captain and qualifies as an Apache helicopter pilot.
October 2011 – Trains within the California and Arizona deserts with Apache helicopters throughout Exercise Crimson Eagle.
September 7, 2012 – Harry arrives in Afghanistan to start serving a 20-week deployment as an Apache helicopter pilot. He returns dwelling in January 2013.
January 2014 – Begins a brand new Army place as a Staff Officer (SO3). He additionally stays with the Household Cavalry Regiment primarily based in London as a commissioned officer.
September 2014 – Turns 30. The phrases of Princess Diana’s will state that her 1981 marriage ceremony robe is to be given to Prince William and Prince Harry on this date.
May 19, 2018 – Marries Markle at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.