Prince Harry Fast Facts

Birth place: London, England at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington

Children: Archie Harrison, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

Education: Eton College, 1998-2003; Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2005

Military: British Army, 2011-2015, Captain

Other Facts

Military title is Captain Harry Wales.

Is known as Prince Harry or Duke of Sussex.

Founder of the Invictus Games , a world sporting competitors for injured servicemen and ladies. The first video games had been held in London in 2014.

Timeline

December 21, 1984 – Is christened Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

September 6, 1997 – Attends his mom’s funeral.

November 1997 – Accompanies his father to South Africa, the place he meets President Nelson Mandela, goes on a safari, and meets the pop group the Spice Girls.

January 2002 – A confession of heavy consuming and marijuana use when he was 16, prompts his father to ship him to the drug rehab middle, Phoenix House UK, for a day.

September 15, 2002 – For his 18th birthday, Harry receives his official coat of arms as a birthday current from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

May 18, 2003 – Is promoted to cadet officer, the very best rank within the Combined Cadet Corps.

January 2005 – Pictures floor of him sporting a Nazi uniform to a dressing up get together. He apologizes days later.

May 2005 – Begins army coaching at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.

September 15, 2005 – Replaces his uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, as a Counsellor of State. As a counsellor, Prince Philip and 4 grownup members of the royal household within the line of succession, are to hold out the duties of the Queen in her absence.

December 12, 2006 – Prince William and Harry announce their plans for a live performance and memorial service to mark the tenth anniversary of their mom's dying. The Concert for Diana is held on July 1, 2007, and options Elton John and Duran Duran. The memorial service takes place on August 31.

April 12, 2006 – Graduates from Sandhurst as a 2nd lieutenant.

April 2006 – Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-found a charity to assist Lesotho's AIDS orphans. The group is called Sentebale, which implies "forget me not" within the language of Lesotho.

February 2007 – The British Ministry of Defense publicizes that Harry will probably be deployed to Iraq along with his military unit.

May 16, 2007 – Sir Richard Dannatt, the chief of the overall workers, publicizes that Harry is not going to deploy to Iraq due to a number of threats towards him.

February 28, 2008 – The British Ministry of Defense publicizes that Harry has secretly been serving in Afghanistan along with his Army unit on a four-month mission since December 2007. The subsequent day, he’s withdrawn from Afghanistan for safety causes.

May 5, 2008 – Princess Anne presents Harry and his unit, the Household Cavalry Regiment, with the Operational Service Medal for his or her time in Afghanistan.

May 2009 – During his first official go to to the United States, Harry visits Ground Zero and leaves a wreath of flowers with a signed notice.

May 7, 2010 – Completes the Army Pilots Course and receives his provisional “wings.”

July 2010 – Begins Apache helicopter coaching with the Army Air Corps.

March 29-April 5, 2011 – Accompanies the Walking with the Wounded Expedition to the North Pole.

April 14, 2011 – Is promoted to captain and qualifies as an Apache helicopter pilot.

October 2011 – Trains within the California and Arizona deserts with Apache helicopters throughout Exercise Crimson Eagle.

September 7, 2012 – Harry arrives in Afghanistan to start serving a 20-week deployment as an Apache helicopter pilot. He returns dwelling in January 2013.

January 2014 – Begins a brand new Army place as a Staff Officer (SO3). He additionally stays with the Household Cavalry Regiment primarily based in London as a commissioned officer.

September 2014 – Turns 30. The phrases of Princess Diana’s will state that her 1981 marriage ceremony robe is to be given to Prince William and Prince Harry on this date.

August 22, 2015 – Harry joins the inaugural "Walk of Britain" to boost consciousness for wounded warriors. The Walk begins in Aberdeen, Scotland and ends at Buckingham Palace, a trek of 1,000 miles.

May 19, 2018 – The Queen confers Dukedom on Prince Harry of Wales. His titles will probably be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

May 19, 2018 – Marries Markle at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

May 6, 2019 – Duchess Meghan provides beginning to the couple's first youngster, a son weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The child is called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

March 9, 2020 – Harry and Meghan attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. This is their final engagement as senior members of the royal family

February 1, 2021 – Settles a dispute with the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline , accepting what his authorized staff name “significant damages” over an article from October 2020 alleging he had turned his again on the Royal Marines.

February 17, 2021 – Buckingham Palace publicizes that Harry and Meghan have agreed with Queen Elizabeth II that they may not be returning as working members of the British royal family

March 23, 2021 – Harry joins BetterUp as its chief affect officer. BetterUp is a Silicon Valley startup that gives teaching and psychological well being companies to shopper.

June 4, 2021 – Duchess Meghan gives birth to a daughter, the second youngster for the couple. The child is called Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and was born at 11:40 a.m., weighing 7 kilos, 11 ounces.