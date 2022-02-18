Prince Harry lawyers say he feels unsafe bringing kids to UK, cite security reasons

Lawyers for Prince Harry instructed a court docket listening to on Friday that the British royal is unwilling to deliver his kids to his homeland as a result of it isn’t protected.

Harry has launched a authorized problem to the UK authorities’s refusal to let him personally pay for police safety when he involves Britain.

His authorized workforce says Harry desires to deliver his kids — Archie, who is nearly three, and eight-month-old Lilibet — to go to his dwelling nation from the US however that’s too dangerous with out police safety.

Senior members of Britain’s royal household are given taxpayer-funded police safety, however Harry misplaced that when he and his spouse Meghan stepped down as working royals and moved to the United States in 2020. The couple stated their choice was resulting from what they described as insufferable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Harry, also referred to as the Duke of Sussex, desires to have the ability to pay for the safety, saying his non-public safety workforce within the US doesn’t have satisfactory jurisdiction overseas or entry to UK intelligence data.

The British authorities has stated it’s inappropriate to touch upon authorized proceedings.

During a listening to on the High Court in London, Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima stated the duke “does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him.”

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” she stated. “Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.”

Harry, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, didn’t attend Friday’s preliminary listening to, which thought-about requests by each side within the case for some components of court docket paperwork to be saved non-public.

