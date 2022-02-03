Prince Mangosuthi Buthelezi discharged from hospital | News24

IFP founder and conventional Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been discharged from hospital following a short keep.

Buthelezi was admitted in hospital for hypertension.

“We are pleased to report that following a brief period of recuperation and testing, he has been given a clean bill of health and was discharged from hospital yesterday [Tuesday],” household spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi stated in an announcement.

The household added it was good to have Buthelezi again dwelling, the place he was making ready for the upcoming opening of the Parliament and State of the Nation Address.

“Once again, we appreciate the care that has been expressed for Prince Buthelezi’s good health.”

The Buthelezi household additionally prolonged their gratitude for the superb medical care he obtained.

