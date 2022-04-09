Princess Anne’s big day out at the Sydney Easter show.

\r\nPrincess Anne's massive time out on the Sydney Easter present.Princess Anne's massive time out on the Sydney Easter present.We\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer12 ImagesHer Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal is on a three-day go to to Sydney on behalf of the Queen in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.April 9, 2022 \u2014 5.27pm1\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal arrives on the Marshalling yard to view a show by Riding for the Disabled Association NSW on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Rhett Wyman2\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal views stands on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Rhett Wyman3\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal throughout the Cattle Judging Lawn on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Rhett Wyman4\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal views cattle on the Cattle Judging Lawn on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Mark Metcalfe5\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal views cattle on the Cattle Judging Lawn on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show.Credit:Mark Metcalfe6\/12 Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal views cattle on the Cattle Judging Lawn on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show.Credit:Mark Metcalfe7\/12 Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal laughs as a cow urinates on the Cattle Judging Lawn on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Mark Metcalfe8\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal views stands on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Rhett Wyman9\/12Guest of honour on the Royal Easter Princess Anne greets younger youngsters at Sydney's Olympic Park. Credit:Rhett Wyman10\/12Guest of honour on the Royal Easter Princess Anne throughout a tour of Sydney's Olympic Park. She is seventeenth within the line of succession to the British throne. Credit:Rhett Wyman11\/12Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal views stands on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Mark Metcalfe12\/12 Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal arrives on the Marshalling yard to view a show by Riding for the Disabled Association NSW on the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Mark Metcalfe\r\n\r\nSource link