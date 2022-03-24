Princeton Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A Princeton man died after his automobile left the highway in Baldwin Township, Minn.

The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday because the 34-year-old was driving alongside 305th Avenue Northwest. His automobile left the highway and struck timber within the ditch close to the 13000 block.

The driver was taken to the hospital, however he succumbed to his accidents.

He was recognized as Joshua B. Wettschreck.

It’s not clear what triggered the crash.