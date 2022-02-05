Principal steps down over anti-gay contract

The principal of a Christian college has introduced he’ll stand apart after asking dad and mom to signal a controversial anti-gay, anti-trans doc.

The principal of a Brisbane Christian college will “stand aside” after asking dad and mom to signal a controversial anti-gay and anti-trans enrolment contract.

Citipointe Christian College withdrew its enrolment contract on Thursday which might have allowed the college to expel college students based mostly on their gender identification.

The contract additionally branded homosexuality “sinful, offensive and destructive” and lumped it into the identical class as paedophilia and incest.

Now, Principal Pastor Brian Mulheran has revealed he might be stepping apart and taking “extended leave” within the wake of the backlash.

In an announcement despatched to folks on Friday evening, Mr Mulheran mentioned he’ll use his prolonged depart to “reflect on what has transpired and provide the College community time to heal”.

“Our Head of Primary, Ruth Gravestein has agreed to step into the role of Acting Principal and will be supported by former Headmaster Ron Woolley,” he wrote.

The contract drew widespread outrage, with a petition calling for its recall gaining greater than 155,800 signatures in a matter of days.

The document was branded “utterly disgusting” and “inhumane” and prompted a number of dad and mom to tug their kids from the college.

The controversy additionally resulted within the college, which receives a mixed $13 million in authorities funding, being positioned below assessment by Queensland’s Non-State Schools Accreditation Board.

The board ensures all colleges meet the required standards for state funding.

In his assertion, Mr Mulheran apologised that some college students “felt they were being discriminated against”, reiterating that the college “would never discriminate against any student on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity”.

However, the enrolment contract dad and mom had been requested to signal overtly said the college would expel college students in the event that they didn’t establish with their delivery gender.

The contract said the college had a proper to “exclude a student from the College who no longer adheres to the College’s doctrinal precepts” – which incorporates the college’s beliefs round a scholar’s organic intercourse.

It famous that the bible doesn’t make a distinction between gender and organic intercourse and there have been sure distinctions based mostly on their organic intercourse college students have been anticipated to stick to – equivalent to uniforms, terminology, use of services and facilities, participation in sporting occasions and lodging.

Mr Mulheran claimed the college’s solely intention was to permit households a “choice” about how their kids have been educated and to be “open and transparent” about their non secular ethos.

“I am heartbroken that by doing so, our College, and our community have suffered so much,” he mentioned.

He additionally mentioned he had been “devastated” to listen to college students had suffered “hurtful and hate-filled verbal assaults simply because of their beliefs or for attenting the College”.

“Our College community needs time to heal after the events of this week,” he mentioned.

Mr Mulheran’s determination to step apart comes after he doubled down on the contract earlier in the week, releasing a six minute video to folks through which he mentioned train of non secular freedom was “not discrimination”.

“As a college established for religious purposes, we have the freedom to maintain our Christian ethos and provide families and education based on their shared beliefs,” Mr Mulheran mentioned.

“Legitimate exercise of religious freedom is not discrimination, it is a feature of an open society.”

The controversy has introduced loads of scrutiny to the Religious Discrimination Bill Prime Minister Scott Morrison is trying to get via parliament.

On Thursday, Mr Morrison vowed to fast-track changes to the Sex Discrimination Act to cease non secular colleges from discriminating towards college students on the premise of their sexuality.

Speaking about Citipointe’s enrolment contract on Brisbane Radio B105, Mr Morrison mentioned “I do not support that”.

“My kids go to a Christian school here in Sydney, and I wouldn’t want my school doing that either,” he mentioned.

“The bill that we’re going to be taking through the parliament, we will have an amendment which will deal with that to ensure kids cannot be discrimin­ated against on that basis.

“The law, as it sits, would allow for that.”