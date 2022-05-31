Prison death not preventable, coroner told

A unique response from police, medical employees and custody officers wouldn’t have prevented the dying of a Victorian man in custody, a coroner has been instructed.

Micky Revera died in a cell on the Melbourne Assessment Prison on February 18, 2019, six days after he was arrested by police.

Officers used capsicum spray throughout the arrest and repeatedly hit the 40-year-old with batons after he refused to get out of his automotive.

The use of drive was justified as a result of Mr Revera ignored officers and as an alternative repeatedly reversed his automotive right into a police automobile, counsel aiding the coroner Lindsay Spence stated on Tuesday.

Mr Revera was handled for an present stab wound to his knee and bruising to his arm after his arrest. He was discharged to Dandenong Police Station however remained sluggish and unresponsive for a number of hours.

Officers contacted the hospital to see if Mr Revera ought to return for additional remedy, however a nurse stated he was match to remain in custody.

On February 13 Mr Revera was taken to the Melbourne Assessment Prison the place medical doctors prescribed treatment to assist the 40-year-old with heroin withdrawal.

He was positioned in an commentary cell for monitoring and was checked virtually each half-hour between February 13 and 17, usually showing drained and typically refusing treatment and meals.

A guard had a dialog with Mr Revera about 8.25am on February 18, however he was unresponsive when officers checked on him once more an hour later.

It took three minutes earlier than anybody began CPR or known as for an ambulance, the coroner was instructed.

Mr Revera was pronounced useless at 10.34am.

His reason behind dying couldn’t be decided, however an post-mortem discovered a cardiac arrhythmia or withdrawal-related seizure could have been responsible.

There was no proof the accidents from Mr Revera’s arrest contributed to his dying, and medical employees didn’t miss any critical infections or head accidents, Mr Spence stated.

While it took a while for jail guards to start CPR, Mr Spence stated the coroner couldn’t conclude a special response would have prevented Mr Revera’s dying.

Coroner David Ryan will publish formal findings later this week.