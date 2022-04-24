Prisoner gets six months for injuring cop on cellblock | Loop Jamaica

A prisoner who used a padlock to hit a cop whereas he was on obligation on the Santa Cruz Police Station in St Elizabeth earlier this 12 months, was handed a six-month sentence final week.

Jermaine Atkins appeared within the St Elizabeth Parish Court for sentencing.

He had pleaded responsible to costs of illegal wounding and assault arising from the incident that occurred earlier this 12 months.

It was reported that Atkins was in custody on the station on a cost of wounding with intent previous to the incident with the lawman.

While the police constable was on obligation on the cellblock on the station, Atkins used the padlock there to hit him on the top, inflicting a wound.

The cop was handled for his accidents, and Atkins was charged on March 3 of this 12 months with the 2 offences stemming from the cellblock incident.