Prisoner’s bizarre court banter with murder accused

A person accused of homicide provided a wry smile in courtroom after one other prisoner delivered a weird outburst earlier than partaking him in dialog.

A Victorian prisoner has delivered a weird outburst in courtroom earlier than being instructed to “sit down”.

Dressed in jail greens, Jason Baxter appeared through videolink in Melbourne’s Magistrates Court on Friday for a committal listening to.

Mr Baxter is going through driving-related and recklessly inflicting harm prices.

“What the f–k is going on here?” he mentioned after logging on to the decision and noticing one other prisoner on display screen.

“I think they f–ked up,” he added, directing his remark to homicide accused Emre Gurlu.

“I don’t know mate,” Mr Gurlu replied, earlier than smirking.

Mr Baxter then bought out of his chair earlier than disappearing off display screen.

He was heard yelling: “Oi, what the f–k is going on?”

A girl was then heard urging Mr Baxter to “sit down”.

“Sit down and be quiet, you’re in court,” she mentioned.

It appeared Mr Baxter was confused as to why one other inmate was on the identical name, which is widespread process.

A smile poked out from above Mr Gurlu’s low-hanging face masks when Mr Baxter engaged him in dialog. Mr Gurlu had dialled in from Melbourne’s Metropolitan Remand Centre.

Mr Gurlu’s matter was heard briefly earlier than being adjourned.

He didn’t apply for bail and can reappear in courtroom on May 23.