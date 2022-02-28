Prisoners riot after COVID-19 enters Acacia Prison

He stated staffing wanted to be vastly elevated to fulfill ranges thought-about ‘safe’ by the Department of Justice.

“This situation was entirely predictable due to shocking staffing levels and poor morale and has now hit boiling point,” he stated.

“Serco needs to stop putting profits ahead of safety and ensure there is enough staff to control the number of prisoners.”

Mr Smith stated it was disappointing that Serco had waited till there have been a number of COVID instances onsite earlier than involving the union.

He stated the union ought to have been concerned within the technique at the beginning of the pandemic and that jail officers confronted dangers each day in tough and unstable circumstances, starting from questions of safety and staffing shortages to warmth stress and a scarcity of non-public protecting tools.