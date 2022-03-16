Prithvi Shaw performs poorly at fitness test at NCA ahead of IPL
Opener fails to get prescribed minimal rating on yo-yo take a look at, PTI stories
“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL,” a BCCI supply advised PTI. “It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all.
“He has performed three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class video games on the bounce, the fatigue may also have an effect on your yo-yo rating.”
Hardik Pandya bowls at NCA
“Let’s make it clear. Fitness take a look at clearance is just for individuals who are getting back from harm. In the case of Hardik, it was about getting a basic health evaluation going into the gruelling IPL season,” the BCCI source said. “He is an asset and one wanted to test his present health requirements.
“He didn’t need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the yo-yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score, which is much above the cut-off level.”
