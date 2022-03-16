Prithvi Shaw performs poorly at fitness test at NCA ahead of IPL

Mumbai captain and Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw , who was at a camp on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, has failed a yo-yo take a look at. The BCCI’s prescribed minimal rating on the yo-yo take a look at is supposedly 16.5 for males, and it’s learnt that Shaw scored lower than 15.

“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL,” a BCCI supply advised PTI. “It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all.

“He has performed three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class video games on the bounce, the fatigue may also have an effect on your yo-yo rating.”

Shaw was part of a group of players at a camp at the NCA between March 5 and March 14, ESPNcricinfo reported. The players had to undergo fitness tests at the end of the camp, before joining their IPL teams. The fitness tests at the end of the camp would be used to record a baseline mark for every player ahead of a busy season.

Hardik Pandya bowls at NCA

India allrounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya , who was also at the NCA, had a bowl and passed the yo-yo test.

“Let’s make it clear. Fitness take a look at clearance is just for individuals who are getting back from harm. In the case of Hardik, it was about getting a basic health evaluation going into the gruelling IPL season,” the BCCI source said. “He is an asset and one wanted to test his present health requirements.

“He didn’t need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the yo-yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score, which is much above the cut-off level.”

Edited PTI copy.