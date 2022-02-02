Priti Patel: Macron ‘wrong’ to say UK not doing enough on Channel crossings

LONDON — Britain’s residence secretary rejected a declare by French President Emmanuel Macron that the British financial system depends on low-paid, undocumented migrants, amid on ongoing dispute about small boats crossing the English Channel.

London and Paris are at odds on learn how to handle flows of asylum seekers and different undocumented migrants who arrive in northern France with the purpose of crossing to the U.Ok.

Macron has mentioned Boris Johnson’s authorities should settle for functions for asylum from migrants in France who search to settle in Britain — however London has to date resisted that possibility.

Macron advised French newspaper La Voix du Nord that the U.Ok. has a “system from the 1980s, which manages immigration through hypocrisy.” The French president urged the U.Ok. to sort out using low cost, unlawful labor, and mentioned he would “step up” stress on Westminster to avert the Channel crossings.

“The responsibility for those who die at sea does not fall upon France but upon this British refusal,” Macron is quoted as saying.

That prompted an indignant pushback Wednesday from Priti Patel, Britain’s residence secretary, who branded Macron’s feedback “absolutely wrong.”

She advised the House of Commons residence affairs committee the “entire French government — both the interior minister and president Macron” had been “fully aware” of cooperation wanted between the 2 international locations “to combat the dangerous and unnecessary crossings, dealing with illegal migration, but also working with like-minded partners across Europe. So, those comments are just wrong.”