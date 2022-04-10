Private bus operators told to find own solution ahead of driver strike
“Drivers must have amenities and infrastructure that are operating, open and clean at interchanges, where a fatigue and toilet break can be taken.”
Quite a lot of office agreements exist for bus drivers throughout completely different areas in NSW, and Olsen mentioned some had been required to drive for 5 hours earlier than with the ability to use the bathroom.
Bus drivers will rally on Macquarie Street outdoors state parliament on Monday to demand extra equitable situations throughout the community.
Severe climate, COVID-19 staffing points and ongoing industrial disputes have put Sydney’s public transport system below extra strain than Collins mentioned he had ever skilled.
“It’s the most intensive that I’ve dealt with in 45 years of working in public transport,” he mentioned, earlier than including he was buoyed by latest negotiations between the rail union and the state authorities.
“I really am optimistic that maybe the sun might come out for a few more days. Maybe we’ll get a deal with the unions and also, you know, we are seeing a little bit down in the last spike of COVID which is good,” he mentioned.
Monday’s strike – which can even influence elements of Newcastle, the Hunter, Central Coast and Blue Mountains – will possible have an effect on areas throughout Sydney and the state in another way, Collins mentioned.
“So it does depend on where the officials of the unions are the strongest and also what membership they have,” he mentioned.
Opposition transport spokeswoman Jo Haylen mentioned the federal government wanted to work to ship a minimal customary of pay, situations and security requirements to town’s bus community.
“Bus drivers couldn’t work from home during the pandemic, instead they worked to keep our community running at considerable risk to themselves and their families,” Haylen mentioned.
“But thanks to this government’s privatisation agenda, many bus drivers across Sydney get paid less than their colleagues who do the same job, in the same depot, and who drive the same routes. That’s just not fair.”
