Private detective behind ‘Ibizagate’ scandal convicted on drug charges

The non-public investigator behind the “Ibizagate” scandal in Austria has been convicted of drug offences.

Julian Hessenthaler — whose video led to the autumn of the Austrian coalition authorities in 2019 — was discovered responsible of cocaine trafficking and receiving falsified id paperwork.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by the regional court docket in Sankt-Pölten, in response to AFP.

NGOs have denounced the decision as “devastating” and declare that the conviction is an try and silence Hessenthaler.

The 41-year-old was on the centre of one in every of Austria’s most dramatic political scandals.

Hessenthaler shot a hidden digicam video on the island of Ibiza of Heinz-Christian Strache, the previous Austrian vice-chancellor and chief of the far-right FPÖ social gathering.

In the footage, Strache was heard promising state contracts in change for social gathering donations forward of the 2017 parliamentary elections.

The former vice-chancellor resigned after the Ibiza video was launched in 2019 and was convicted of corruption final August.

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and ex-Finance Minister Gernot Blümel have additionally left Austrian politics because the “Ibizagate” continues to rumble.

In 2020, Hessenthaler was himself detained in Germany on a European arrest warrant and his conviction has sparked a backlash from NGOs and fears for press freedoms.

Fifteen NGOs — together with Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders — have argued that Hessenthaler is a whistleblower who allowed the publication of data of public curiosity.

The NGOs have additionally claimed that he had been prosecuted underneath a false pretext to silence him.

“This trial offers a devastating vision for confidence in the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law,” mentioned Thomas Lohninger, director of the Austrian organisation epicenter.works.

“There was no evidence against the defendant during the trial other than the statements of two witnesses,” Lohninger instructed AFP.

Prosecutors had acknowledged that the trial had “nothing to do” with the “Ibizagate” scandal and was attributable to a “chance discovery” of medication.

Hessenthaler was accused of promoting over 1.25 kilograms of medication to an acquaintance in 2017 and 2018 at a value of €40 per gram. He additionally allegedly offered false paperwork throughout a police examine in 2019.

The non-public investigator’s legal professionals have mentioned they might attraction the decision.