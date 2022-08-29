Private hospital in Pakistan refuses to hand over body of Olympian Manzoor Hussain for several hours for non-payment of medical dues | Hockey News – Times of India





LAHORE: A personal hospital in Lahore on Monday refused handy over the physique of Pakistani Olympian and former hockey workforce captain Manzoor Hussain , who died of cardiac arrest, for a number of hours with out clearing the dues of his therapy.

Hussain, popularly generally known as Manzoor Junior, was part of the workforce that gained bronze and gold within the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, respectively. He was additionally part of the hockey groups that gained World Cups in 1978 and 1982.

Hussain, 64, had been affected by a coronary heart illness and was moved to the hospital on Monday early morning after his well being deteriorated. The Olympian was admitted to the Shalimar Hospital Lahore the place he handed away.

“The hospital management withheld the body of the legendary player for non-payment of the medical dues for several hours. Later the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) took notice of the matter and arranged payment of PKR 500,000 (USD 2,266) to the hospital for handing over the body to his family,” an official of the Punjab authorities instructed PTI.

He stated it was an enormous embarrassment for everybody that a fantastic Olympian handed away and his physique was withheld by the hospital for not clearing dues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was deeply saddened and aggrieved at his dying.

“Gold medalist Manzoor Hussain Jr was an asset to the country and his services for Pakistan hockey will remain unforgettable,” he stated.









Source link