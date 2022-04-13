Privatization and de-monopolization in Uzbekistan

On April 8, 2022 the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a Decree wherein objectives are set extensively with particular timeframes for taking measures in plenty of key areas of the nation’s financial growth to create beneficial circumstances for the event of the non-public sector, in addition to measures to speed up the method of privatization, the struggle in opposition to corruption and de-monopolization – writes Dr. Obid Khakimov

It must be famous that this Presidential Decree is immediately associated to the “Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026”. If briefly and abstractly, the objectives of the Decree are aimed toward reaching secure financial progress, rising the competitiveness of the nationwide financial system and lowering the state share within the non-public sector’s financial system. At the identical time, it offers the liberalization of the market of products and companies the place the state share presents, the creation of equal circumstances for enterprise entities, an accelerated transition to market relations, a drastic enhance of personal investments, additional conducting of privatization and poverty discount.

Cancellation of advantages and unique rights

According to the Decree from May 1, 2022 privileges within the type of advantages and unique rights for plenty of enterprise entities, together with overseas ones, shall be step by step abolished. In addition, ranging from July 1, 2022 customs responsibility advantages shall be supplied on the idea of the legal guidelines of the Republic of Uzbekistan solely, in the meantime the getting of the Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation Council’s conclusion shall be thought-about necessary.

Auto business, aviation and railways shall be reformed

The reforms will even have an effect on among the most mentioned industries, such because the auto business, aviation and railways. By August 1, 2022 as much as 10% of the shares of UzAuto Motors JSC shall be secured for IPO on the native inventory market and later a Strategy shall be developed for the sale of the remaining share of UzAuto Motors JSC to strategic buyers, together with UzAuto Motors Powertrain JSC and Samarqand Avtomobil zavodi Ltd. By June 1, 2022 a Strategy for the transformation, growth and privatization of Uzbekistan Temir Yullari JSC (railways) shall be developed and by September 1, 2022 51% or extra of the state share within the licensed capital of Uzbekistan Airways JSC shall be put up for public sale. In addition, by the top of 2022 the privatization of at the least 49% of the shares of Uzbekneftegaz JSC and 51% or extra of the shares of Thermal Power Plants JSC will start that also needs to appeal to nice consideration of the buyers and guarantee corporations’ accelerated modernization.

New alternatives for public-private partnership

The Decree additionally pays plenty of consideration to public-private partnership (PPP). According to the Decree, a drastic enhance of the variety of PPP initiatives within the area of ingesting water, sewerage, warmth provide and landscaping, highway development and aviation infrastructure is predicted. In addition, home and worldwide freight and passenger transportation by rail will even be transferred to the non-public sector on the idea of PPP or franchise. But this isn’t all. At the identical time, from September 1, 2022 the precedence of setting up new small and medium-sized hydroelectric energy crops shall be given to the initiatives with the participation of the non-public sector, together with on the idea of PPP. Accordingly, by implementing such broad alternatives for partnership, all events, together with the top client, will obtain extra advantages and privileges from appearing collectively than if individually.

Non-residents, residents and actual property

As it has already been emphasised, this Decree comprises lots turning factors within the reform of many fields and spheres that can immediately contribute to financial progress and attraction of investments. The doc says that from May 1, 2022 the private earnings tax fee on the earnings of non-resident people acquired from the sources in Uzbekistan shall be set at 12% (now it’s 20%). In addition, from May 1, 2022 overseas residents are granted the proper, with out requiring a residence allow, to buy actual property within the Tashkent area and within the cities of Tashkent and Samarkand within the equal of at the least $150 thousand throughout development and $180 thousand in operation, whereas in different areas – at the least $70 thousand and $85 thousand respectively. At the identical time, it must be famous that the acquisition of those actual property objects will not be a foundation for overseas residents to acquire a certificates of everlasting registration.

However, when overseas residents buy actual property within the Tashkent area or in Tashkent metropolis within the equal of at the least $300 thousand, they do obtain a residence allow in Uzbekistan (now – within the equal of at the least $400 thousand).

It can also be price noting that the Decree foresees the sale of non-agricultural land by way of auctions with the potential for installment funds for as much as 3 years. In addition, patrons who’ve made a one-time preliminary fee of at the least 35% on state belongings and non-agricultural lands are granted the proper to mortgage property as collateral in financial institution lending.

The adjustments additionally affected the Heads of government our bodies and members of supervisory boards. Starting from April 1, 2022 an individual appointed or reassigned because the Head of the manager physique can’t turn out to be the Head once more greater than 2 consecutive phrases. Also, in response to the Decree, from July 1, 2022 at enterprises with a state share, a single coverage of stimulating members of the supervisory board and remuneration of labor for members of the manager physique shall be established, furthermore any further funds to members of the manager physique, aside from wages and annual bonuses, shall be canceled. In addition, it’s regulated that the annual bills of state-owned enterprises for sponsorship should not exceed 3% of the web revenue acquired within the earlier 12 months. Another change additionally affected the sphere of antitrust measures, which won’t be utilized to entrepreneurs with gross sales income over the previous 12 months not exceeded 10 thousand BCV (fundamental calculated worth) or 2.7 billion sums.

In conclusion, it must be famous that the window of alternatives proven by each time and the state of affairs on the earth is open and ready for particular actions. The profitable implementation of the measures foreseen by the Decree won’t solely appeal to nice variety of investments within the financial system, however will even enable non-public companies to take some great benefits of all of the alternatives that delivered to them due to the continued reforms.

Dr. Obid Khakimov is director of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms

underneath the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

