Priyank Panchal to lead India ‘A’ against New Zealand ‘A’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced the India ‘A’ squad for the collection in opposition to New Zealand ‘A’. The New Zealand ‘A’ aspect is touring India for 3 four-day matches and as many one-day video games.

The India ‘A’ workforce for the four-dayer matches might be led by Priyank Panchal. Rajat Patidar who confirmed good type within the IPL and the Ranji Trophy earlier this yr and Sarfaraz Khan who has been scoring heaps of runs within the home circuit obtained some rewards as they each have included within the aspect whereas pacer Umran Malik has additionally discovered a spot for himself within the squad.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month. New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games,” the BCCI mentioned in a press release.

The first conflict between the 2 sides will start on 1st September in Bengaluru.

“The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later,” it added.

Some of the distinguished names within the workforce embrace Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and KS Bharat.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla

