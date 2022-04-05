Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her ‘Perfect Sunday’ with husband Nick Jonas : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra shared her finest moments together with her followers on her social media deal with. The actress shared fascinating movies and footage of hers and her household having fun with a sport of baseball. The actress was in attendance to cheer her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her ‘Perfect Sunday’ with husband Nick Jonas

On Tuesday, she posted a sequence of images of husband Nick Jonas captioning it, “Game day.” The sequence of posts had a few footage of the actress herself sporting a crimson and white prime, jacket and pants with black boots. The subsequent image exhibits Priyanka posing for a little bit woman. The footage additionally noticed Nick posing along with his baseball crew image Priyanka herself watching the sport from the facet.

Even Nick himself dropped a hearth emoji.

This 12 months January, the couple welcomed their first baby by way of surrogacy and introduced it by way of their social media handles. They are a dad and mom to a child woman.

On the work entrance, Priyanka Chopra was final seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Furthermore, she has initiatives lined up with Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, a film with Mindy Kaling and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

